30 cultural pavilions, over 200 rides and attractions, 250+ dining options, 3,500 shopping outlets and 40,000 shows awaits guests ensuring endless entertainment for all

All-new Restaurant Plaza, double-story kiosks and transformed markets’ look with new concepts introduced to deliver fresh experiences for dining, shopping and leisure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – The seven-day countdown starts today as Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is gearing up to open its three renowned gates for Season 29 this Wednesday 16 October at 6:00 PM.

The wait is nearly over! Soon, guests return to their favourite destination, a landmark of Dubai’s key attractions for over a quarter of a century, starting off with breathtaking opening ceremony that features thrilling surprises for the public to enjoy. Global Village’s entry tickets will be made available for purchase through its official website, mobile app and at the gates, starting on opening day.

This season is set to be exhilarating and more exciting than ever with 30 pavilions, including three new additions, raising the number of shopping outlets to over 3500. Guests can savour over 250 diversified global cuisines spread across the vibrant all-new Restaurant Plaza located besides the Carnaval® fun-fair area, the premier dining besides the scenic Dragon Lake, the double-story street kiosks of the Fiesta Street as well as a variety of unique treats and traditional bites at the re-designed Railway Market and Floating Market, which now have a transformed look infused with new fresh concepts.

Soon to be announced, new entertainment attractions are added to Carnaval®, increasing the number of rides and games to over 200. These include thrilling adventure experiences and space exploration to heart-pounding fear-based activities. A brand-new stunt show along with a 40,000+ entertainment shows and performances are planned to rock and energise the Main Stage, the Kids’ Theatre and the overall streets of Global Village. To unwind and enjoy the picturesque views, new green promenades with extra seating is placed throughout the destination.

Global Village welcomes guests from 4:00PM to 12:00AM from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1:00AM on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays. Only opening day is an exception starting at 6:00 PM.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE ; X/ Facebook/TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE ; Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com

About Global Village

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million guests since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village welcomed a record-breaking 10 million guests in its longest season to date. Season 28 hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also became home to 400+ performers and showcased more than 200 performances each night. Guests enjoyed 200 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million guests and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.