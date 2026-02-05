ABU DHABI, UAE - Senior leaders from government, sport, investment and business convened yesterday at the Sport Industry Forum Live @ Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, an invitation-only forum hosted alongside the tournament to explore how sport can drive long-term economic, health and social impact.

Held during the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the Forum brought together more than 150 senior stakeholders from across the regional and international sports ecosystem, including government representatives, rights holders, brands and investors. Discussions focused on national wellbeing strategies, elite athlete development and the evolving commercial value of sport partnerships, with women’s sport providing a central case study.

Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer, Mubadala, said:

“By hosting the Sport Industry Forum Live alongside a week of world-class women’s tennis, at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, we’re convening senior leaders to drive conversations that will shape the future of sport in Abu Dhabi and beyond. For Mubadala, sport is a powerful platform - building global brand visibility while delivering lasting social impact through grassroots development, talent pathways, and community engagement.”

A keynote interview featured H.E. Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, who outlined the cross-sector, whole-of-society approach underway in the emirate to build a culture of prevention and proactive health, with a particular focus on the role of physical activity in improving quality of life and delivering long-term sustainable health outcomes.

“Our objective is to make it easy and accessible for all citizens and residents to live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives,” said H.E. Dr. AlKhazraji. “We are focusing on system-level change and working beyond the health sector to create environments that make it easier for people to move more - including improving and expanding high-quality fitness infrastructure closer to where people live. Collaboration between government, the private sector, and communities is crucial in enabling these transitions, and forums such as this play an important role in convening stakeholders.”

The Forum also featured a dedicated athlete conversation spotlighting the realities behind elite performance and the support systems required to develop world-class talent. Emirati racing driver Hamda Al Qubaisi and Formula 4 powerboat driver Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz shared honest reflections on ambition, sacrifice and progression, highlighting the role of the Mubadala Excellence Programme in enabling athletes to focus on performance and long-term development.



A high-level commercial panel examined how leading organisations are rethinking sport partnerships to move beyond visibility towards long-term value creation. The discussion, featuring senior leaders from WTA Ventures, Mercedes-Benz and Mubadala, used the global WTA–Mercedes-Benz partnership as a live case study in strategic alignment, global reach and sustained commitment.

The Sport Industry Forum Live @ Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open forms part of the wider Sport Industry Series, which convenes senior leaders annually in Abu Dhabi to address the strategic issues shaping sport, health and investment across the region. Hosting the Forum alongside a world-class international tournament reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sports business, innovation and healthy living.

About the Sport Industry Forum

The Sport Industry Forum is the Middle East’s leading platform for senior sports business leaders, bringing together government, rights holders, brands and investors to examine the policies, partnerships and commercial models shaping the future of sport.



For more information, visit sportindustryseries.com or contact contact@sportindustryseries.com.