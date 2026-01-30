10 purpose-built zones activating business, creativity, investment, impact, and community

250+ talks, workshops, and hands-on sessions across the two-day programme

300+ global and regional speakers shaping conversations on entrepreneurship and growth

Founder-first launch pathways, anchored by the AED 1,000 License under the Startup Kickstarter Package – exclusively at SEF

Flagship initiatives including the SEFFY Awards and SEF Pitch Competition

Festival-wide food, performance, and community experiences complementing the core programme

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) returns this Saturday as a flagship, two-day entrepreneurship gathering, reinforcing its position as the largest festival of its kind in the region. Taking place from 31 January to 1 February 2026 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), the ninth edition of SEF will convene founders, investors, creatives, policymakers, and global leaders under the theme ‘Where We Belong’.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF 2026 is expected to welcome in excess of 14,000 attendees, host 300+ global and regional speakers, and deliver 250+ sessions and activities, including workshops and masterclasses, across 10 curated zones spanning entrepreneurship, creativity, investment, impact, and wellbeing. Together, the scale and diversity of the programme reaffirm SEF’s standing as a cornerstone of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Global voices of entrepreneurship, performance, and purpose

SEF 2026 will feature a high-profile speaker lineup spanning sport, business, media, and culture, positioning the Festival as a regional and global platform for insight, inspiration, and exchange.

Confirmed speakers include Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula 1 World Champion, who will reflect on performance, purpose, and decision-making under pressure; and Khabib Nurmagomedov, undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion and Hall of Famer, sharing lessons in discipline, resilience, and long-term thinking.

The programme also welcomes Amna Al Qubaisi, Emirati racing driver and trailblazer in motorsport; Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Chairman of Alsara Group and Chairman of Bidayat; Patrick Chalhoub,​​ Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group; Mounaz Abdel Raouf, Co-founder of Okhtein; and Anas Bukhash, Emirati entrepreneur and founder of #ABtalks and Bukhash Brothers.

Across their sessions, speakers will address topics ranging from high-performance mindsets and brand building to purpose-driven entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal resilience, offering perspectives of their journeys across sectors and markets.

Curated zones powering collaboration and exchange

SEF 2026 is structured around a series of curated zones, each meant to activate a different part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and supported by leading partners.

These include Startup Town, powered by du Business; the Impact Zone, powered by Arada Development; Made in Sharjah, backed by Bank of Sharjah and the Sharjah Business Women Council; the Creative Zone, powered by EMAAR; and the International Pavilion, powered by Emirates NBD. Additional zones include the Community Zone, SEF Eats, SEF Academy, SEF Souq, and the newly launched Sharjah’s Little Founders, reflecting SEF’s commitment to inclusion and future generations.

Together, these zones serve as platforms for collaboration, startup showcasing, investor engagement, and the exchange of local and global ideas.

A festival built around the outcomes of brilliant ideas

SEF 2026 is designed to deliver tangible value for founders at every stage, positioning the Festival as a place where ambition is matched with practical opportunity. Central to this focus is the AED 1,000 License initiative, launched exclusively at SEF 2026 under the campaign title ‘Startup Kickstarter Package – exclusively at SEF’.

Complementing this launch-focused approach, SEF 2026 will also host the SEFFY Awards 2026, celebrating founders, mentors, and ecosystem enablers contributing to sustainable entrepreneurial progress, alongside the SEF Pitch Competition, which provides founders with exposure, mentorship, and access to funding opportunities. Together, these initiatives bolster SEF’s role as a platform where real businesses take shape.

Following a packed agenda during the days, the nightly programme at SEF includes performances from various artists, including Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam, whose music bridges cultures and identities, bringing Arab voices to the global stage. Based between Riyadh and Los Angeles, she was one of three female artists selected to perform the official Coca-Cola anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A place to participate, connect, and belong

Across its ninth edition, SEF 2026 brings together the practical tools of business formation, access to capital and mentorship, and a community environment to support founders at every stage. More than a gathering, the Festival positions entrepreneurship as a shared space where individuals and ideas can belong.

For more information and registration details, visit sharjahef.com.