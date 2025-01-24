Covering themes from resilience and branding to tax compliance and mental health, the workshops will equip entrepreneurs with tools to tackle challenges, grow, and thrive globally.

The festival will also feature the Sustainability & Wellness Zone hosting over 50 regional and global experts on the zone’s engaging Balance Stage to promote a healthier and more sustainable ecosystem.

As the largest event of its kind in the region, this year’s Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is poised to empower and upskill an expected 12,000 attendees with 250+ activities including 45 specially designed workshops and masterclasses tailored to address various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey, including business development, finance, mental health, and global expansion.

Expanding its scope through its 10 specialised zones and 5 captivating stages, SEF 2025 will also address personal well-being and responsible business practices through the Sustainability & Wellness Zone, powered by Emaar, hosting over 50 regional and global experts on the zone’s engaging Balance Stage. Attendees eager to participate and explore the full program can register now at https://sharjahef.com/.

Failing Forward: Building Resilience in Fast-Scaling Startups: Hosted by Caroline-Lucie Ulbrich and Melissa Yacoub

Studies reveal that around 90% of startups fail, according to Forbes. Transformation management experts Caroline-Lucie Ulbrich and Melissa Yacoub will address this stark reality, guiding first-time founders through strategies to embrace setbacks, foster innovation, and build resilient teams. This session offers myth-busting insights, hands-on exercises, and tools to turn failures into stepping stones for success—essential for navigating the high-stakes world of startups.

I Just Graduated—Now What? Hosted by Aqsa Khalifa and Alistair Aranha

A recent Sheraa and American University of Sharjah (AUS) report found that 17% of surveyed students aspire to become entrepreneurs. Aqsa Khalifa and Alistair Aranha’s workshop will offer recent graduates strategies for job hunting, personal branding, and networking. Drawing from challenges highlighted in the Sheraa x AUS report, this session will empower participants to craft a roadmap for personal growth and career success, equipping them to face the future confidently.

Business Taxes: Hosted by Andersen (UAE)

Ranked as a top global destination for entrepreneurship for three consecutive years by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), the UAE offers a dynamic financial landscape. Hosted by Andersen’s UAE division, an international firm that specializes in tax advisory services, the workshop will cover business and tax strategies tailored to the UAE market, including financial management, market entry, and tax compliance. This workshop is crucial for entrepreneurs navigating the UAE’s competitive ecosystem.

Thriving at Work: Mental Health Strategies with Dr. Adel Karrani

Workplace mental health significantly impacts productivity and well-being. Dr. Adel Karrani’s workshop will guide attendees on actionable strategies to mitigate stress, foster resilience, and create supportive work environments. With global losses from depression and anxiety exceeding $1 trillion annually, this session highlights the importance of mental health in today’s business landscape.

Robotics 101: Hosted by Mohammed Saeed Almazrouie

Robotics 101 is an introductory workshop designed to provide a foundational understanding of robotics. Mohammed Saeed Almazrouie, a seasoned expert in the field, will lead the session, globally renowned for his vlog series “AI and Robotics” which has garnered over 1.4 million views across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Attendees will have the chance to learn the basics of robot design, control systems, and programming while engaging in hands-on activities with robotics kits. Conducted in both English and Arabic, this workshop is ideal for beginners eager to explore the dynamic world of robotics and gain practical skills under expert guidance.

Focusing on Sustainability and Founder Well-being

SEF 2025’s Sustainability & Wellness Zone, powered by Emaar, adopts a holistic approach to entrepreneurial well-being, addressing the founder’s mind, body, and soul. The Balance Stage will feature 50 sessions, masterclasses, and wellness workshops, equipping attendees with tools to manage their entrepreneurial journeys healthily and sustainably.

Empowering Entrepreneurs to Tackle Real-World Challenges and Drive Impactful Innovation

“The workshops at SEF 2025 are designed not just to inform but to inspire and equip attendees to tackle real-world challenges, providing the necessary tools and confidence for personal and professional growth. At SEF 25, we are committed to fostering a future-ready generation of entrepreneurs, empowering them with actionable insights, resilience, and the ability to innovate. Each session is crafted to deliver practical strategies—whether it’s mastering complex markets, driving creative breakthroughs, or building sustainable ventures. This is more than a festival; it’s a transformative journey that nurtures leadership, ignites innovation, and shapes a global entrepreneurial ecosystem driven by impact and excellence,” said H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa.

Mr. Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: “At Emaar, we view innovation and sustainability as key elements of our vision. Our partnership with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival and sponsorship of the Wellness and Sustainability Zone underscore our focus on promoting wellbeing and sustainable growth. Through initiatives like this, we aim to support and collaborate with talented individuals shaping the entrepreneurial landscape.”

These inspired sessions will include a Q&A with legendary wellness expert Wim Hof, a panel on sustainable living and transforming eco-friendly home products, a discussion on autism with Big Hass, sound healing and breathwork workshops presented by the team of Veo Fitness by Emaar, and many others. Attendees will also be able to enjoy immersive exhibitions showcasing eco-friendly solutions, gaining essential knowledge to integrate sustainability into both their personal and professional lives.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 returns for its 8th edition under the theme “Where We Belong.” Taking place from February 1-2, at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, the festival will host over 300 global speakers, representing 45 nations, in a dynamic celebration of innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.