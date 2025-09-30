Representatives from UNODC, Naif Arab University, and National Security Services Company convened yesterday at Intersec Saudi Arabia to discuss regional and global security cooperation amid a changing geopolitical climate

During the panel discussion, the speakers touched on maritime security, stability in the Red Sea, disaster risk management, transnational crime prevention, and underscored the complex and unpredictable nature of current challenges

The insightful discussion opened the two-day Future Security Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, Intersec Saudi Arabia hosted a high-level panel discussion featuring experts and academics from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the National Security Services Company (SAFE).

Titled “Beyond Borders: Regional and Global Security Cooperation in a Shifting Geopolitical Climate”, the discussion offered a comprehensive perspective on how nations can strengthen security partnerships in uncertain times.

The panel addressed critical areas, including maritime security, Red Sea stability, disaster risk management, and transnational crime prevention, shedding light on best practices for intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, and joint responses to complex threats while underscoring the need for a comprehensive, proactive security model integrating intelligence, joint investigations, and sanctions to address converging threats effectively.

Ali Younes, Country Manager and Chief of the Center of Excellence at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, stated: “Borders should be treated as intelligence systems, not just lines on a map. We are training border agencies to see them in this way, not merely as checkpoints. For example, by linking the firearms tracing databases with financial intelligence units, we can connect a seized pistol in one country to an entire trafficking network.

“We are also assisting member states in developing border case files. In practice, this involves creating a platform where countries can collaborate on investigations, rather than each country having only a part of the puzzle.”

During the session, it was underscored that this border intelligence strategy improves the ability to disrupt organised crime and trafficking by viewing borders as active nodes within a broader security and intelligence network.

As national development in Saudi Arabia accelerates, driven by ambitious GIGA projects and cutting-edge smart-city initiatives, the Future Security Summit, powered by ASIS International - Dharan Chapter, brings together global thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals to explore the technologies, partnerships, and policies reshaping regional security.

Commenting on the summit, Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “With a host of upcoming giga-projects and major global events on the horizon, Saudi Arabia is rapidly reshaping its security landscape. Intersec Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in connecting decision-makers with global innovators to ensure these projects are secure, resilient, and future-ready.”

Elsewhere on the opening day of the Future Security summit, Mansoor, Ahmad Khan, Senior Manager, Network Security IHS Towers led a presentation on “Securing the Next Generation of Critical Infrastructure”, exploring the unique cybersecurity challenges facing large-scale developments and smart cities such as Neom, Qiddaya and the Red Sea Project.

Meanwhile, Andrey Reis, Director of Security Operations, FIFA, highlighted key lessons in risk assessment, crisis response, and operational resilience that can be applied in managing security operations at scale across various industries.

Topics discussed at the Future Security Summit yesterday included ethical AI, the future of mission-critical control rooms in the GCC and designing cities for safety.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia brings together industry professionals, government officials, buyers and thought leaders across security, defence, policing, cybersecurity, safety and fire protection, creating a vital platform for collaboration and innovation.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia continues until 1 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). Held under the theme, “Accelerating Security, Safety and Fire Protection in Saudi Arabia”, the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia showcases 400 exhibitors, with over 27,000 visitors expected to attend this week.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences and licensed by Messe Frankfurt Middle East. The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the Saudi Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence.

