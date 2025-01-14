UAE - Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, the second edition of the UAE School Games for the 2024-2025 season is set to kick-off in the last week of January 2025, congregating students from both public and private schools across the nation.

This high-level school sports competition highlights the UAE’s commitment to discovering and nurturing exceptional athletic talent, while also encouraging the broader development of sports across the country. Designed to inspire youth to embrace active and healthy lifestyles, the UAE School Games play a crucial role in increasing sports participation nationwide.

The event will be organised by the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, the UAE National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Education, and key partners from the country’s sports and education sectors. It will feature 12 sports, including football, swimming, athletics, judo, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, badminton, and shooting. This year, the championship will include table tennis and chess for the first time, following a survey conducted by the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions among participating schools. Furthermore, expanded age categories will ensure broader student participation across all levels.

His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Secretary-General of the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University Education, said: “The School Games exemplify the Ministry of Sports’ dedication to fostering sports as a strong foundation for developing national athletes. It plays a crucial role in achieving the objectives outlined in the National Sports Strategy 2031, notably the goal of having over 30 Emirati players who qualify for the 2032 Summer Olympics.”

His Excellency added: “Schools are pivotal in nurturing the next generation of professional athletes across diverse sporting disciplines. The School Games serve as a vital platform, expanding opportunities for Emirati athletes to excel on the global stage. This aligns perfectly with the wise leadership’s vision to develop young talent across all sectors, with a particular focus on sports. The goal is to foster a generation of highly skilled athletes capable of achieving remarkable success at the Olympic, continental, and international levels.”

The UAE School Games has experienced significant growth and success, with a notable increase in the number of participants since its trial edition. The First edition of this championship attracted over 3,500 student participants, marking a substantial increase from its trial edition. Notably, female participation has surged, with their participation rates reaching 62 per cent in badminton, 52 per cent in archers, 70 per cent in laser shooters, and 52 per cent in taekwondo. This demonstrates the championship’s strong commitment to empowering female athletes and providing them with a platform to excel in sports.

Student participation surged in the second and third levels of the championship, soaring from 1,681 in the trial edition to over 3,500 in the first official edition. Female participation significantly increased, nearly tripling from 629 to 1,619 students. In its previous editions, the championship boasted a wide range of participants, with approximately 51 per cent from private schools and 49 per cent from government schools. Regarding diversity, 56 per cent of the participants were UAE citizens, 25 per cent were Asian nationalities, 13 per cent were Arab expatriates, and 6 per cent represented European and other nationalities.

The championship has several key phases throughout the academic year. the registration period, began last October and concluded in January 2025. During this period, all organisational tasks were completed, including distributing circulars to both public and private schools, coordinating meetings with partners, informing schools about participation criteria, selecting venues for the preliminary competitions, and registering participating students. The first phase, which is currently in progress, with students engaging in training and competitive programs at the school level across various sports in all Emirates. The second phase, which will take place from February to mid-April, will see students competing at the regional level in each Emirate.

The championship will culminate in May with students, who successfully advanced from the second stage, competing for finals at the state level. Winners of the first three places will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The championship is the outcome of robust cooperation between the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Education, the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University Education, the sports councils in the country, and all sports federations specialised in sports within the championship. In addition, educational bodies such as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority are key partners in this championship.

The first edition of the School Games witnessed great success, with the finals held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai last May under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, alongside a number of officials in the education and sports sectors. During the previous edition, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, honoured the students who won the first three places in 10 sports, bringing the total number of students who qualified for the finals to 772 out of 1840.

