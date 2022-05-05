Sharjah, UAE:– The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced plans to participate in the 29th Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2022), taking place May 9-12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Authority will be taking part in the event, which sheds light on the future of the travel and tourism sector, with the aim of confirming its commitment to promoting new and future projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, underlining the importance of developing tourist destinations to attract more visitors to the emirate and exploring new opportunities for collaboration with leading international tourism companies and institutions.

Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority consistently takes part in the annual Arabian Travel Market with the wealth of unique opportunities it presents for all tourism professionals, allowing them to network, communicate, exchange expertise, and explore best practices. The Authority joins several of its strategic partners at the Sharjah Pavilion at ATM 2022, which SCTDA will use as a platform to showcase the latest developments taking place in Sharjah’s tourism sector and the diverse experiences the emirate offers in order to build a sustainable tourism sector.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, asserted: “The Arabian Travel Market exhibition is taking place at a critical turning point for the global tourism sector, with an accelerated return to normalcy following the near-complete removal of pandemic-related restrictions on travel and aviation. This makes a prominent platform like ATM 2022 all the more important for shedding light on the sector’s developments domestically and internationally, as well as for showcasing the visions and future plans for the tourism sector. Taking part in Arabian Travel Market 2022 is an ideal opportunity to enhance communication among all relevant parties and find ways to rebuild effective partnerships that are rooted in innovation and sustainability standards.”

“This participation is an exceptional opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s tourism offering and potential across various fields and sectors, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to advance the emirate’s international position as a prominent tourism destination with diverse tourism products and experiences that meet the requirements and aspirations of tourists from all around the world. And in line with that vision, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority is committed to actively participating every year in this international platform that has, over the years, proven its capacity and role in shaping the global tourism sector and offering inspiring visions for the future,” H.E. added.

H.E. Al Midfa stressed the importance of Sharjah’s participation in this year’s ATM, seeing as the emirate offers a unique tourism product with diverse experiences for family members of all ages and individuals of varying interests. “Sharjah is home to diverse destinations that meet the aspirations of eco-tourism enthusiasts, adventure lovers and outdoor activity buffs. At the same time, the emirate has plenty to offer those who are more inclined towards culture, arts, and entertainment, with a packed year-round agenda. The Emirate of Sharjah is a leading destination for world-class exhibitions, events, and festivals; it is also a great place for children, offering a wide range of community and entertainment destinations to enrich their experience. The list goes on to include sports tourism, museums and archaeological tourism, and much more to be enjoyed in the emirate.”

For her part, H.E. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, described Arabian Travel Market as the leading global exhibition for domestic and international tourism in the Middle East. “The exhibition is an opportunity to showcase the unique tourist destinations and attractions that the Emirate of Sharjah has to offer, especially the nature reserves and the sites that combine tourism and nature, which are becoming increasingly popular with tourists in the region and the world,” she said.

H.E. Al Suwaidi indicated that the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah is taking part in ATM 2022 as part of the Sharjah Pavilion, adding that this year’s display will focus on Sharjah Safari – the largest safari in the world outside Africa, stand-out attraction which includes more than 120 species in an environment similar to that of Africa on a total area of eight square kilometres. “This new nature destination adds a competitive edge for tourism in Sharjah, and will attract more diverse visitors to the emirate,” she noted.

For his part, H.E. Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: “Sharjah International Airport Authority is participating in the Arabian Travel Market 2022 out of our commitment to enhancing and complementing the emirate’s efforts to revitalise the tourism sector. We look forward to highlighting our successful experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring safety and security for travellers, in addition to shedding light on the new smart facilities, services, developments, and expansion projects, designed to attract new airlines and cargo companies to Sharjah International Airport.”

“We are looking forward to participating in this year’s edition of the event, which presents a foremost platform bringing together decision makers from the regional travel and tourism market to exchange ideas and underline the fast recovery of this vital sector and its rapid return to normalcy post-pandemic,” H.E. added.

Manal Ataya, the Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), pointed out: “Cultural institutions have always been key destinations for local and international tourists, but following the global Covid-19 pandemic, which had impacted many museums across the globe, we want to ensure professionals from the travel and tourism industry know that the UAE responded quickly and excellently in regards to testing and vaccinations which allowed the UAE to be one of the safest places to visit and travel to last year and this year.

We look forward to encouraging new visitors to enjoy our cultural offerings and learn about UAE culture and heritage with their families by taking part in events such as ATM, we can help potentially increase the number of visitors to the emirate and the country.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq, said: “The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority is committed to participating in the Arabian Travel Market exhibition for the 15th consecutive time, given the event’s importance as a platform and an opportunity to showcase our efforts towards sustainability, including new and innovative projects and initiatives that aim to enhance Sharjah’s position as a preferred destination for tourism, as well as to boost investment in this promising sector.”

“We are committed to facilitating investors’ access to all available opportunities in the tourism sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, which has tremendous potential and is characterised by a great deal of diversity and richness at the environmental, urban, and cultural levels. The sector has all the requirements necessary to meet the needs of visitors and enrich their experience with its myriad hospitality and entertainment options,” Al Qaseer added.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority is heading the Sharjah Pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2022, bringing together 24 entities from the emirate: seven government departments and 17 private entities from tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors.

Entities that will be present at the pavilion include Sharjah International Airport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Department of Awqaf in Sharjah, Sharjah Institute of Heritage, Sharjah Classic Cars Club, Sharjah Sports Council, Air Arabia, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Cozmo Travel LLC, Orient Tours, Al Khalidiah Tourism, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa,

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre (Accor Hotels) , The Act Hotel, Copthorne Sharjah Hotel, Occidental Sharjah Hotel, Al Hamra Hotel, Sharjah National Hotels, Lou'Lou'a Beach Resort, Golden Tulip Sharjah Hotel Apartments, Luxe Grand Hotel Apartments, and TravTalk magazine.

Furthermore, SCTDA’s exhibition at ATM 2022 will focus on its strategies and plans to enhance global confidence in the local tourism market in the recovery stages and the gradual return to normal post-pandemic. The display will also promote major new tourism projects that will attract new categories of visitors and markets to the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, in particular.

