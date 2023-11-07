Sharjah: Children and adults immersed themselves in captivating chemistry experiments and mind-blowing illusions at the “Chemical Enigmas” show by Wonder Lab at the Sharjah International Book Fair, happening at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 1-12. The magical journey on screen and in person delved through the mysteries of chemistry, causing science and enchantment to collide and leave the audience spellbound.

The three-member team of scientists from Rome, Italy – Danielle, Simon and Irena – sparked the viewers’ knowledge of science by explaining chemical reactions, matter transformations and molecular structure. Filled with fun and frolic, the session familiarised young children with the structure of atoms and molecules.

For instance, while explaining how combustion reaction includes fire, the two male scientists burnt a piece of cotton and scooted when they saw it burning and returned with a fire extinguisher; the children learn that combustion happens because there is oxygen between the cotton fibres.

The two scientists then called children from the audience to participate in some of the experiments. To explain how some solids can turn to gas, they created a magical experiment which had a little boy becoming invisible in parts after he goes inside a box.

The team also demonstrated how to inflate a balloon using baking soda and citric acid in a funnel. The last of the experiments was to make bubbles with glycerine, water and soap.

“Elasticity is necessary to make awesome bubbles”, Irena informs.

Square bubbles to sphere bubbles blown by the team ends the session on a magical note.

