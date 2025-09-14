In the presence of government representatives

The summit will showcase Schneider Electric’s cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions across energy efficiency, data centers, smart cities, and eMobility

The Innovation Summit serves as a strategic platform to reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional hub for sustainability and digital transformation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will host the second edition of its flagship Innovation Summit in Riyadh on September 24–25, 2025 (2–3 Rabi Al-Thani 1447H). Held under the theme “IMPACT Today for a Better Tomorrow: Building a Sustainable Saudi Arabia”, the summit is Schneider Electric’s largest event in the Kingdom. It is expected to welcome more than 2,000 participants from leading institutions, corporations, and partners and customers across Saudi Arabia and the wider region. The event will serve as a strategic platform to reinforce Riyadh’s –and the Kingdom’s– position as a leading regional hub for sustainability and digital transformation.

Throughout the summit, Schneider Electric will showcase its expertise in energy efficiency, advanced software, and innovative digital services. As a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia for over four decades, the company remains committed to supporting Vision 2030 by delivering advanced technological solutions that enhance sustainability, optimize operational efficiency and resource management, accelerate digital transformation, develop technological infrastructure, and strengthen the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy. The summit will also highlight innovations in eMobility, smart buildings, resilient infrastructure, advanced industries, AI and data centers, water resource management, and investments in youth and human capital.

In its second edition, the Summit will bring together a distinguished lineup of government officials, diplomats, industry experts, and entrepreneurs from across the region and the world. Key attendees include esteemed representatives from the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, alongside Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric; Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations; Walid Sheta, Zone President for the Middle East & Africa; and Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain.

This year’s theme underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development agenda, advancing energy efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of digital technologies across various sectors. The summit will address key topics, including sustainability, energy efficiency, digital transformation, the future of innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, data centers, and the expansion of AI technologies. Discussions will also explore the future of digital services, smart homes, the energy transition, and the role of Saudi talents and local capabilities. Notably, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself among the world’s most advanced countries in AI and digital infrastructure, particularly with data center capacity expected to grow by 37% annually through 2027, more than double the global average of 15%.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, said: “Saudi Arabia is redefining the future of energy, cities, and industries under its ambitious Vision 2030, setting new global benchmarks in sustainability and innovation. Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit in Riyadh will serve as a platform to explore how digital transformation, automation, and clean energy can empower the Kingdom to achieve its goals faster and more efficiently. At Schneider Electric, our role goes beyond delivering innovative solutions; for 44 years, we’ve been a trusted partner to the Kingdom, working hand in hand to drive sustainability, enhance efficiency, and build a greener future.”

The Innovation Summit is positioned as a strategic platform to not only present the latest technologies and innovative solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development goals, but also to strengthen high-impact partnerships. Through its manufacturing facilities in Riyadh and Dammam, Schneider Electric supports localization initiatives, builds the capabilities of local partners, and transfers advanced technologies to the Kingdom. In partnership with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, the company is further accelerating the adoption of digital solutions and Industry 4.0 applications, reinforcing its deep commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s industrial infrastructure and global competitiveness.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2023, the Summit continues to grow in scale and influence. Last edition gathered government officials, diplomats, industry experts, and entrepreneurs. Distinguished attendees included H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Assistant Minister for Development and Excellence at the Ministry of Energy; H.E. Ludovic Pouille, former French Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Jean-Pascal Tricoire, former CEO of Schneider Electric, alongside representatives from ministries and the company’s senior leadership in the Kingdom. The Summit’s first edition focused on critical topics such as sustainability, energy efficiency, the expansion of technology adoption, and the role of digital innovation in supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2060.

