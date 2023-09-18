Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom, is proud to announce that the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) has joined the festival as a strategic partner. This endorsement is an affirmation of the Authority’s ambition and role as a facilitator of global business collaboration and partnerships, and ability to unlock new business streams.

In the lead-up to the inaugural edition, which runs from November 13–16, 2023, at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC, SCEGA will provide the necessary technical support for the success and the effective delivery of the message of this creative gathering to the largest segment of the audience.

Amjad Shacker, Acting CEO of SCEGA said, “We are responsible for introducing industry benchmarking M.I.C.E. standards and systems in Saudi Arabia and creating an ecosystem that attracts international events while also identifying and supporting new and high potential industries. Creativity and innovation are at the core of the Kingdom’s transformation blueprint, and unlocking the full potential of the local creative industry to achieve the vision is critical. Our strategic partnership with Athar Festival is a prime example of public-private sector collaboration under Vision 2030, and we hope to contribute to the success of this pioneering platform in its first year and in the years to come.”

“Today, Athar Festival welcomes SCEGA, a leading enabler of the Kingdom’s exhibitions and conferences industry, into its ranks. This partnership aligns with one of Athar Festival's key objectives: fostering greater recognition for Saudi creativity and emphasizing its significance as a major economic driver and an enabler of Saudi Vision 2030”, said Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner & Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group.

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS said, “This alliance with SCEGA will greatly contribute to our mission of establishing Athar Festival as a true platform for Saudi Arabia’s future-forward economy. With their support, we look forward to showcasing the power of creativity as an enabler and accelerator of the Kingdom’s sustainable and thriving economic development in an environment that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.”

Athar Festival will be able to accommodate around 1,500 delegates and feature 12 academies for young professionals, along with CMOs and executive women. The festival will host 100+ national, international and celebrity speakers who will deliver thought provoking insights across six content themes. The festival has also just opened its doors to early-bird delegate and awards gala dinner registration.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, the inaugural edition of Athar Festival will run over four days and comprise a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar Festival is a dynamic and vibrant meeting place that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.

100+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, and 1500+ industry professionals and young talent are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

