Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will hold a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday), October 12 at 10:30 am, to reveal the exciting details of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), held from November 2-13, at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the slogan ‘Spread the Word’.

At the press conference hosted at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), SBA will provide the media and attendees with details of the literary and cultural personalities and the vibrant programming agenda comprising discussions, talks, workshops, and other activities at the 41st SIBF.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA; HE Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai; Khawla Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; Mansour AlHassani, Head Of Sales Department at SBA; representatives from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Etisalat, and several official and cultural personalities will attend and participate in the press conference.

The press conference will highlight details of SIBF's upcoming edition, including the most prominent participating publishers, guests, writers, intellectuals and cultural figures from the region and around the world. The conference will also reveal the chosen Cultural Personality of the Year and unveil the cultural programme highlights planned for SIBF this year.

SBA is extending an open invitation to all media representatives, publishers, writers, intellectuals, and all those who are keen to know more about the activities and guests at SIBF 2022 to attend the press conference tomorrow.

Every year, SIBF hosts a number of writers and intellectuals, who enrich cultural understanding regionally and worldwide in line with the vision and goals of Sharjah’s cultural project that aims to enhance the publishing industry and promote a future where dialogue between cultures gains priority.

