Cairo: The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development has announced the date of its annual ceremony to honor the winners of the 20th edition of the Sawiris Cultural Award. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, at the Ewart Memorial Hall of the American University in Cairo.

This celebration marks two decades of the Foundation's support for Egyptian creativity in literature and arts. It has played a significant role in discovering promising talents and solidifying the position of creators on both local and international stages.

The ceremony, which has become one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, will witness the announcement of the winners in various categories, including the novel, short story collections, film screenplay, theatrical script, literary criticism and narrative, and children's books (under 12 years old). The event will highlight the creative works that have managed to reflect the diversity and richness of the Egyptian literary scene. It reaffirms Sawiris Foundation's leading role in supporting literature and art as essential tools for cultural renaissance and sustainable development.

It is worth noting that the award has seen the participation of hundreds of creators of various ages and specializations in its previous editions. The previous edition honored 15 winners from senior and young authors for their works selected from 1202 literary works. The annual ceremony to announce the winners remains a bright spot in the Egyptian cultural scene, as it represents a message of appreciation to all creators and an incentive for new generations to believe in the power of words and art as tools for change.

About the Sawiris Cultural Award:

The "Sawiris Cultural Award" is one of the most important programs of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development in supporting efforts to promote cultural enlightenment, enrich the spirit of the nation, and foster its renaissance. Launched in 2005, the award aims to select outstanding literary works by senior and young Egyptian authors to encourage artistic creativity, highlight promising new talents, and honor the elite of writers and authors for their creative works in the fields of novel, short story, film screenplay, theatrical script, literary criticism and narrative, and children's literature. Over the past 20 years, the award has formed an ideal platform for enriching cultural life in Egypt by crowning many genuine creative experiences, and has managed to achieve a prominent position among Arab and local awards.