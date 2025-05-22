ProNext, in collaboration with PRO TECHnology, demonstrates next-generation UV, 3D and direct-to-object printing technologies

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The second edition of Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo, co-located with Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo, continues to draw thousands of professionals from across the signage, labelling, paper and packaging value chain at the Riyadh International Convention Center (RICEC), the exhibition floor has been bustling with activity.

“In the second year, the event has been an encouraging reflection of the market’s pace and direction as seen in the activity and engagement on the busy exhibition floor. Cross-border conversations, live demonstrations and the ongoing deal-making we've seen in just the first two days demonstrate the growing strength and maturity of Saudi Arabia’s signage, labelling, paper and packaging landscape,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

Exhibitors debut product solutions with live demos and tech showcases

Over 150 regional and international exhibitors highlight new product lines and machinery, including innovations in UV printing, 3D systems, LED displays and wayfinding technologies, providing buyers with an opportunity to choose the right products, services, systems and solutions based on their needs.

One of the exhibitors, ProNext, in collaboration with PRO TECHnology, unveiled next-generation UV, direct-to-object and food-grade 3D printing solutions, tailored to businesses looking to elevate both creative output and technical precision. “We are leveraging Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo as a platform to introduce three of our most advanced printing solutions to the Saudi market,” said Jamal Maraqa, Managing Director, PRO TECHnology. “This includes a 360-degree object printer from the United States capable of producing up to 20,000 items a day, a newly launched flatbed printer making its Middle East debut and a specialized food printer designed for chocolates, cakes and bakery products, showcasing the diverse possibilities within the printing landscape.”

Showcasing complementary capabilities in the signage space, Riyadh-based PHC presents its live signage and wayfinding solutions at the event, drawing on a portfolio of over 1,500 completed projects that continue to shape navigation across the Kingdom’s public spaces, retail centres and transport hubs.

Elsewhere on the floor, European player Domino Sign showcased advanced sign-making equipment and LED systems that combine French engineering with Korean precision, supporting efficient branding across sectors. Building on this focus on technical advancement, another Saudi Arabian exhibitor National Signage Industrial Company and its subsidiary SCREEN World unveiled the country’s first LED assembly line, highlighting their locally manufactured solutions, from architectural signage and traffic systems to billboard structures and transparent LED displays.

Sustainable solutions in the spotlight

As businesses in Saudi Arabia place greater emphasis on environmental responsibility, visitors on the first two days of the event explored sustainable materials, packaging solutions and eco-conscious production processes.

Chinese company, Anhui Angran Green Technology, presents green materials for signage and packaging, designed to reduce environmental impact across the supply chain by offering recyclable substrates and energy-efficient processes that appeal to sustainability-minded buyers. Another exhibitor, CMYK Print Solutions offers locally available, advanced printing technologies that align with sustainable practices, offering a significant advantage for businesses looking to enhance environmental performance while enhancing environmental performance. Digital Star Machinery & Equipments complements this by showcasing automated printing and packaging systems engineered to reduce material waste and improve energy efficiency, reinforcing the event’s focus on practical, eco-conscious solutions.

Henan Jianwei Paper from China displays a variety of food-grade, eco-friendly paper products that meet international sustainability benchmarks. Meanwhile, another Chinese company, Jiangxi Hemeng Technology, promotes environmentally responsible packaging solutions focused on customization and low-waste production. Suzhou Xiangyuan New Materials, which operates a green-certified factory in China, rounded out the sustainable showcase with chemical and signage materials produced through cleaner manufacturing methods.

Value-driven engagement

On its final day, Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo continues to attract professionals and buyers looking to stay ahead of market shifts and product innovations. With key discussions ongoing across the exhibition floor, the event has positioned itself as a hub for business growth, technical collaboration and dialogue across the signage, labelling, paper and packaging communities.

“The strong turnout and meaningful engagements over the past two days reflect on the growing opportunities in the sector. As we head into the final day, we remain focused on delivering value to exhibitors, visitors and partners, while building on this momentum for next year’s edition,” concluded Kazi.

