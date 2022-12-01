Under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Saudi German Health (SGH) Center of Excellence for Continuing Nursing Education, is set to host the first-ever Saudi German Health International Nursing Conference on November 30, 2022 and December 01, 2022, in collaboration with Saudi Nurses Association and Batterjee Medical College. The event is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 aiming to achieve the gold standard in nursing and will be held under the theme ‘Transformation to Nursing Excellence: Raising the Bar’.

Through the conference, SGH aims to foster the transformation of the nursing practices in the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) region. The event aims at integrating nursing excellence, Magnet Recognition Program, transformational leadership, and meaningful recognition to promote nursing practices in the region.

The conference will bring together international nursing speakers to discuss the required advancements in nursing practices to improve patient outcomes and nurture the modern value-based healthcare reforms. It will further present opportunities to network with nursing experts in the field of nursing transformation and nursing excellence. These experts will offer insightful recommendations on emerging trends in nursing practice, education, quality outcomes, and research. The experts participating in the event will offer attendees guidance to boost and innovate the region’s nursing system.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “We are delighted to organize the first-ever Saudi German Health International Nursing Conference, and aim to set the spotlight on significant roles of nursing education in building a high-quality healthcare system. Considering the increasing demands in the sector, nurses should be provided with a robust educational foundation that enables them to tackle new challenges, clinical decision making, and innovations in nursing. The healthcare sector should invest more to build a resilient nursing workforce, who are highly qualified and capable to act in response to the changing circumstances and changing needs of the world.”

Dr Ahmad Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Hospital said: “We, at SGH are dedicated to enhancing nursing excellence and are always looking for innovative methods to improve the care we provide to our patients. By hosting the International Nursing Conference, we aim to demonstrate the relentless commitment of the nurses towards patients, their families, and the communities they serve.”

The conference will include several insightful sessions led by renowned nursing experts, including discussions on ‘Transformation to Nursing Excellence in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Vision 2030’ led by Dr. Mohammed G. Alghamdi, President of Saudi Nurses Association and Director General of Nursing Affairs General Department, Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia; ‘Magnet Recognition the Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence’ led by Ms. Rebecca Graystone, Vice President of Magnet Recognition Program and Pathway to Excellence Program, American Nurses Association – American Nurses Credentialing Center; ‘Leading Change, Advancing Health Nursing’s Opportunity in Charting the Future’ led by Dr. Deb Zimmermann, CEO of The DAISY Foundation and President-Elect of American Organisation for Nursing Leadership, ‘Transforming the Culture: The Magnet framework that supports Nursing excellence’ led by Dr. Maureen Lal, Director of Magnet Recognition Program, American Nurses Association – American Nurses Credentialing Centre, ‘The Impact of Research on Transforming Nursing Education, Practice, and Policy’ by Dr. Wafaa Aljohani, and Dr. Shahad Hafez, Heads of Nursing Program, Batterjee Medical College Jeddah and Aseer, ‘Shining a Light on All the Right: Elevating Nurses Through Meaningful Recognition’ by Bonnie & Mark Barnes, The DAISY Co-Founders, and ‘Transforming Healthcare Organizations to be Data Driven: Empirical Outcomes’ by Dr. Dalia Mominkhan, MBBS, MBA.

