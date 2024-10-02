HRH Prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Founder & Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, announces Sand and Fun 2024 will celebrate aviation innovation in the Kingdom



The event will take place from November 19 to 23 at Al-Thumamah Airport, Riyadh, showcasing thrilling aerial displays and interactive exhibitions.



More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the airshow, which will feature top international airshow teams, amazing musical and entertaining performances



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Aviation Club has today announced the highly anticipated return of the Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun 2024, the Middle East's leading General Aviation Airshow. Scheduled to take place from November 19 to 23, 2024, the event will be held at Al-Thumamah Airport, Riyadh.



Now in its sixth edition, this event promises to be the largest aviation gathering in the region, featuring over 100 exhibitors, more than 15 airshow teams, and an expected attendance of more than 100,000 visitors.



HRH Prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Founder & Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, said: " The Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun 2024 is more than just an airshow; it is a celebration of aviation innovation and a testament to the spirit of flight that lives in the heart of the Kingdom. We are proud to host this event, which not only showcases the best in aviation but also inspires future generations to reach for the skies.



We cannot fail to extend our highest thanks to our leadership, for their continuous support for the sector and for youth in all fields".



H.E. Dr. Ahmed Fahad Alfahaid, a Board Member, Executive Director of the Saudi Aviation Club said: "We are thrilled to bring together the global aviation community once again for what promises to be a truly unforgettable event. Sand & Fun is a unique platform for innovation, education, and cultural exchange, highlighting Saudi Arabia's growing prominence in the aviation sector, which enjoys continuous support from our leadership".



The Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun 2024 will showcase thrilling aerial displays, a diverse range of aircraft, interactive exhibitions, and an exciting concert lineup, all designed to celebrate aviation culture and inspire the next generation of enthusiasts. Families and kids are set to enjoy a variety of entertainment and food options, including exhibitions and musical shows that cater to all ages. This year's show will also feature the SkyVentures Air Show, where top talents from around the globe will perform breathtaking maneuvers, demonstrating the pinnacle of aviation skill and artistry. The event will culminate with a spectacular music concert, providing a grand finale to a week of aviation excitement.



Sand & Fun will serve as a premier platform for key regional decision-makers to delve into the latest advancements in aviation technology and innovations. It will facilitate the forging of strategic partnerships among industry leaders, fostering collaboration and growth in the aviation sector.



Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on the future of aviation, addressing emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities. This environment aims to drive progress and innovation, positioning the Middle East as a pivotal hub in the global aviation landscape. Alongside these insightful sessions, visitors can also look forward to an exciting array of entertaining activities, with interactive experiences, live shows, and immersive displays - offering fun and engaging activations throughout the event.



For more details on the Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun 2024, please visit https://www.sandnfun.com



ABOUT SAUDI GENERAL AVIATION AIRSHOW - SAND & FUN 2024

The Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun is the Middle East's leading General Aviation Airshow, organized by the Saudi Aviation Club at Al-Thumamah Airport, Riyadh. The event features thrilling aerial performances, static displays, interactive exhibits, and educational workshops, attracting over 100,000 visitors annually. It serves as a key platform for networking and showcasing advancements in aviation, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to promote tourism and innovation. Sand & Fun aims to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts and professionals, fostering a deeper appreciation for aviation culture.



ABOUT THE SAUDI AVIATION CLUB

The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) is the first accredited aviation club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded in December 2000. It operates as an independent, non-profit organization aiming to educate Saudi society about aviation sciences and encourage the practice of various aviation activities, including general aviation, sports aviation, and aircraft models. Through holding exhibitions, conferences, and workshops on the latest developments in this field, it also provides training services for aviation studies and provides the necessary support and services to aircraft owners.

The operations center of the (SAC) is located at Al Thumama Airport, within the King Khalid Royal Reserve in Riyadh. The Saudi Aviation Club works as the official representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in The Federation Aeronaut International (FAI) and member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

