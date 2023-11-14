Saudi Arabia – Riyadh will host the first Saudi Egyptian Real Estate Investment Conference on November 23rd with the goal of fostering investment opportunities between the two countries. The theme of the conference is “Integration”, amid the growing economic ties between Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting key government authorities, private sector developers and investors, and industry professionals.

Saudi Arabia's invitation to Egyptian companies aligns with the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aiming to provide broader horizons for Egyptian businessmen, enhance economic partnerships, and participate in international platforms to highlight the national projects and cultural development initiatives in Egypt, particularly in the Fourth Generation Cities, including the New Administrative Capital.

Saudi Arabia’s real estate vision

Saudi Minister of Rural and Municipal Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, expressed the Kingdom's willingness to transfer Egyptian expertise in real estate development and open new opportunities for Saudi investors to invest in Egypt.

Engineer Ahmed Sabour, Secretary-General of the conference and Chairman of the Board of "Al Ahli-Sabour" for Real Estate Development, said “The Saudi Cabinet's recent decision to regulate the sale and lease of real estate projects on the map provides a legislative framework for financing and purchasing incentives, enhancing investor confidence and creating opportunities for real estate development.”

The Saudi Arabian real estate market is projected to grow from $67.7 billion in 2023 to $94.19 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during the period between 2023 and 2028.