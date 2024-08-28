New Global Sport Conference gathered more than 60 global speakers and 200 CEOs among 1,200 attendees from gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment in Riyadh

‘The Esports World Cup and New Global Sport Conference have ushered in a new dawn for gaming and esports across the globe, as well as Saudi Arabia’s sports and entertainment sectors’ – His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Esports World Cup – watched by a total of 500 million viewers worldwide – and New Global Sport Conference have concluded in Riyadh, as Saudi Arabia ushered in a new era for gaming and esports.

The summer of esports saw HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, present Saudi Arabian club Team Falcons with the Esports World Cup Club Championship trophy on Sunday.

Featuring the best clubs, the best players and the best games, the inaugural Esports World Cup hosted 22 tournaments across 21 titles for a duration of two months. A total prize pool of $60 million, the largest prize pool in the history of esports, was on offer for the tournament held at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The second edition of the New Global Sport Conference 2024 (NGSC) heard how esports, the new global sport, will merge traditional sport and its modern counterpart in a form of entertainment catalyzing people from all sectors of society and sparking economic growth.

The conference gathered more than 60 global speakers and 200 CEOs among 1,200 attendees from gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Esports World Cup and New Global Sport Conference have ushered in a new dawn for gaming and esports across the globe, as well as Saudi Arabia’s sports and entertainment sectors. There is so much to be excited about and so much potential to fully capture.

“As I mentioned in my opening remarks at the New Global Sport Conference on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's commitment to gaming and esports is unwavering. We believe in the transformative power of gaming and esports – not just as forms of entertainment but as catalysts for economic growth, social cohesion, and cultural exchange. Our faith in this industry is not just about its potential but also the people who drive it – the players, the fans, the publishers, the developers, the leaders who envision its future.

“As the Kingdom prepares to host the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025, we look back at this summer of esports with pride and accomplishment while looking forward to what is to come with immense anticipation and belief.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, the hosting entity of the Esports World Cup, said: “The Esports World Cup has been a milestone moment in Saudi Arabia’s mission to elevate esports and attract a broader global audience.

“The success of the Esports World Cup has simultaneously been the success of Riyadh. Successfully hosting such a prestigious event highlights the capital city's commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with a vibrant gaming culture. By creating an exceptional environment for both players and fans, Riyadh has set a new standard for global esports, proving that innovation and passion can transform any city into a hub for digital excellence.

“The second edition of the New Global Sport Conference was also another prime example of this. My panel appearance with Magnus Carlsen, the chess grandmaster and five-time World Champion, showed precisely the vast potential of merging traditional games and sports with their digital futures.”

In addition to Carlsen, the former Manchester United and France international footballer Patrice Evra was another celebrity attendee at NGSC. Evra shared his thoughts on a panel called ‘Becoming a Modern Sports Hero – Sports, Gaming and the Relentless Pursuit of Excellence’ alongside Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, the Brazilian national Counter-Strike II player for FURIA Esports. Carlsen appeared with Reichert on a fascinating panel session entitled entitled ‘Chess, Esports: Strategy Redefined Together – From the Chessboard to the Digital Arena’.

Esports World Cup 2024 in numbers

Total Hours Watched: More than 250 million across all platforms

Highest Peak Concurrent Viewership: 3.5 million (League of Legends)

Total Viewers: 500 million

Tickets Sold: More than 175,000

Boulevard Riyadh City Visits: More than 2 million

Clubs: More than 200

Players: More than 1,500

The Future is Bright: Our Ambitions Are Limitless

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal said: “The success of the Esports World Cup and New Global Sport Conference is just the beginning. Our ambition to become a global hub for gaming and esports knows no bounds. The Kingdom’s involvement at regional and international levels will become even more influential over the next few years. Recent strategic initiatives and investments in gaming and esports have galvanized the ecosystem, helping to create today’s vibrant and opportunistic landscape.

“With continued support and investment, Saudi Arabia is poised to become the world’s go-to destination for gaming and esports by 2030. We are actively seeking and establishing partnerships with international esports organizations, companies, and influencers to facilitate knowledge transfer, expertise, and global integration.”

This is Just the Beginning

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal added: “As we look to the future, it’s clear that the best is yet to come. The Esports World Cup’s success, coupled with the insights and innovations shared at the New Global Sport Conference, proves that we are on the right path. Together, we will continue to elevate the sector, contribute meaningfully to its development, and shape its future on a global scale.

“To everyone who contributed to the success of the Esports World Cup and the New Global Sport Conference, thank you. Your dedication and passion have set a new standard for the industry, and we look forward to what the future holds. Together, we will build a brighter, more connected world through the power of esports and gaming.”

About Esports World Cup:

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer of 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion. https://esportsworldcup.com/en

About New Global Sport Conference:

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24), the main conference of the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is a gateway for today and tomorrow’s executives, global leaders, and prime decision-makers into a new global sport and will showcase how esports can create new global opportunities. The NGSC24 will unite top players from sports, esports, gaming, entertainment, technology and beyond, serving as a content-packed platform bringing together these industries. It carries on the torch of the Next World Forum series and NGSC23, uniting both events under one exclusive banner in 2024.

Website: www.newglobalsportconference.com

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

