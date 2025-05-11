Dubai, UAE — The DRFK Turkish International Day Surgery Center celebrated its official grand opening this weekend in Jumeirah, Dubai, marking the healthcare group’s first international healthcare center outside Turkey. The event represented a significant milestone in connecting Dubai’s thriving medical tourism sector with Turkey’s renowned expertise in neurosurgery, aesthetic medicine, and same-day surgical care.

Founded by world renowned neurosurgeon Op. Dr. Fatih KIRAR, the center brings advanced treatments to Dubai, including the exclusive “Regression and Robotic Laser Therapy” for non-surgical herniated disc treatment, a technique pioneered by Dr. KIRAR himself. Widely known in Turkey as the “King of Spine,” Dr. KIRAR is recognized for introducing minimally invasive spinal procedures and has earned a reputation for compassionate patient care.

Dubai was chosen as the center’s location following nearly a decade of treating GCC patients at the group’s flagship clinic in Turkey and through its medical tourism office in Cologne, Germany, reflecting sustained regional demand for the center’s specialized services.

The facility combines outpatient clinics, procedure rooms, imaging and diagnostic units, laboratory services, and a pharmacy—all under one roof. The center offers a hallmark of same-day treatments, enabling patients to receive advanced care without hospitalization. Signature services include crowns produced in 45 minutes with in-house milling machines, and 3D hairline design allowing patients to visualize results before same-day hair transplantation.

Equipped with AI-powered diagnostic tools from Europe, the USA, and Japan, DRFK offers a wide range of advanced services, including:

Non-surgical spinal treatments guided by fluoroscopy

AI-powered diagnostic endoscopy

3D dental scanning and same-day dental implants

3D hair design with same-day hair transplantation

Aesthetic treatments using the latest laser technologies

The center is home to a multidisciplinary team of prominent specialists from Turkey across neurosurgery, plastic surgery, dentistry, dermatology, aesthetic medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gastroenterology — many of whom are recognized leaders in their respective fields.

The grand opening welcomed esteemed guests including H.E. Lutfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Onur Şaylan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; regional medical professionals; and members of the media. Both dignitaries delivered keynote speeches emphasizing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye, highlighting the significance of bringing Turkish medical expertise to the region. They also praised the UAE’s position as a leading destination for medical excellence and international collaboration.

“With growing patient demand from the GCC, Dubai was a natural next step for our international expansion,” said Dr. Fatih KIRAR. “UAE’s stellar reputation as a global healthcare hub, its world-class infrastructure, and its leadership’s vision for medical excellence made it the ideal location for our first international center. Our goal is to deliver innovative, patient-centered care using the latest medical technologies, while maintaining the personalized approach that defines Turkish healthcare excellence.”