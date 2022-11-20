Doha, Qatar – As part of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) mission to build on its strong ties with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member associations, it announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Tasked with the growing the development of football in both countries, the two-year agreement will see both parties collaborate across five main areas: youth national teams, women’s football, technical and professional exchanges, referees and technology.

SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal and FAS Acting President Bernard Tan marked the start of the partnership on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As part of the MoU, youth national teams from both Asian compatriots are due to take part in friendly matches and tournaments. The new partnership will also offer opportunities Singapore’s women’s national teams the opportunity to take part in training camps across the Kingdom’s football facilities.

“We are extremely pleased to embark on an exciting new chapter of collaboration with our friends at the Football Association of Singapore. As a fellow AFC member association, our relationship stretches many years, and we’re proud to have strengthened and formalised it today,” SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal said.

He commended the sports progress in Singapore and highlighted the shared ambition between both parties, adding: “Football in Singapore is going through a transformation and we both share massive ambitions for the future to nurture male and female talent and compete on the biggest global stages. FAS’ Unleash the Roar! Project shares many similarities with our 10-year football transformation strategy launched last year. It represents an excellent example of grassroots development and how multiple entities can come together to grow the beautiful game in the country. We look forward to a bright future together and to continuously share knowledge and best practice across the women’s game, youth development, refereeing and technology.”

Commenting on the start of a new era in Saudi-Singaporean football relations, FAS Acting President Bernard Tan said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with our Saudi Arabian counterparts in order to help Singapore’s football progress. Saudi Arabia are one of Asia’s best men’s football teams at youth level; they are the reigning Asian champions at both Under-23 and Under-19 level and also qualified for the most recent Olympic Game and next year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, for example. In terms of women’s football, their senior National Team played their first ever match earlier this February and we believe that both parties hold similar aspirations and goals for the future of the women’s game in this aspect.

“With SAFF’s expertise in football development at both youth and senior levels, we are confident that this MoU will be a beneficial and fruitful one, and are fully committed to actively cooperating and collaborating on a regular basis to strengthen our excellent relations,” Tan concluded.

