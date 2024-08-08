RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting the "Donor Conference to Support Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad Region" in Jeddah on 26 October of this year.

The Kingdom is hosting this important humanitarian conference as part of its pioneering global role in supporting crisis-affected communities around the world, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting international humanitarian relief efforts. Donor contributions will be used to provide basic necessities and alleviate the suffering of IDPs and refugees living in the region.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.

