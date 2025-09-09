Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Obesity remains one of Saudi Arabia’s most pressing health issues. Nearly one in three people living with obesity also suffer from cardiovascular complications—placing a heavy burden on families, healthcare services, and the national economy.

At “Beyond the scale” conference in Riyadh today, The Saudi Scientific Diabetes Society (SSDS) and the Saudi Society for the Study of Obesity (SSSO) along with several esteemed local societies & healthcare leaders discussed the latest strategies to tackle this growing challenge.

Central to the discussions was the call to expand awareness and access to advanced therapies such as GLP-1, which when treating obesity, it is important not to focus only on weight loss but also reduce the risks of obesity-related complications including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver diseases.

“Obesity is a chronic disease with far-reaching consequences. Innovative therapies such as semaglutide are transforming the way we treat it—not only as an issue of weight, but as a strategy to prevent serious, life-threatening CV complications,” added Prof. Abdulrahman Alshaikh, President of the SSDS.

Other participating societies supported the cause & reaffirmed their commitment to advancing awareness, education, and equitable access to effective obesity solutions in partnership with Novo Nordisk and other key stakeholders.

The event also highlighted “SAHIM” Initiative — launched by the Saudi Scientific Diabetes Society and the Saudi Society for the Study of Obesity — which unites doctors, scientific societies, and policymakers to reshape how obesity is diagnosed and treated nationwide. Experts described the initiative as “changing the state of the nation with SAHIM.”

In line with the same cause & the inspiring 2030 vision to strengthen drug security for diabetes and obesity treatments, Global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk announced localising the manufacturing of semaglutide in Saudi Arabia’s to support the kingdom healthcare transformational goals.

With these combined efforts, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation, collaboration, and patient access in obesity care.

About SAHIM:

SAHIM (Saudi Alliance for Health Improvement in Obesity Management) is a national initiative led by the Saudi Society for the Study of Obesity (SSSO) and the Saudi Scientific Diabetes Society (SSDS).

It aims to improve obesity care through evidence-based education and real-world insights from both healthcare professionals and patients.

SAHIM is positioned as a cornerstone in the Kingdom’s efforts to align with Vision 2030’s goals for public health and preventive care.

SAHIM is positioned as a cornerstone in the Kingdom's efforts to align with Vision 2030's goals for public health and preventive care. Through a phased framework, SAHIM brings together expert guidance, patient perspectives, and structured feedback to build tailored educational programs that address clinical gaps, improve treatment strategies, and empower national action.

By integrating these therapies into obesity care, we can ease pressure on the healthcare system, improve quality of life, and align with Vision 2030’s ambitious health goals,” said Dr. Saud Alsifri, President of the SSSO.