Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed a high-level delegation of 40 leading companies from Central Asia for an exclusive B2B business meeting aimed at strengthening cross-border investment, trade cooperation, and strategic partnerships. The event, organized by IDR Australia LLC and UDI Group, brought together influential Saudi business leaders, investors, and corporate executives to explore new avenues for collaboration.

Strengthening Economic Bridges Between Saudi Arabia and Central Asia

With the growing economic ties between Saudi Arabia and the Central Asian region, this B2B business meeting served as a pivotal platform for executives, investors, and policymakers to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange market insights, and explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors, including trade, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and finance.

Distinguished Attendees & Special Guests

The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries and business leaders, including:

H.E. Akram Karimi, Ambassador of Tajikistan,

H.E. Ulukbek Maripov, Ambassador and Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Representatives from the Jizan and Najran Chambers of Commerce

Dr. Bader Albusaiyes from the Saudi Chambers and Central Aisa CAS Business Council

Mr. Saidmurod Davlatov, President of UDI Group

Leading Saudi businessmen and investors, including Mr. Mohammed Bin Abdul Mohsen

A Strategic Platform for Business Growth

The meeting facilitated high-level B2B discussions, investment matchmaking sessions, and industry-focused dialogues, enabling Saudi and Central Asian companies to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities. The delegation engaged in discussions on trade policies, investment frameworks, and business expansion strategies that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and the economic growth priorities of Central Asian nations.

Acknowledgment & Partnerships

The success of this B2B business meeting was made possible through the collaborative efforts of IDR Australia LLC, UDI Group, and their strategic partners, Rochan Creativity and Eminence Investments. Their commitment to facilitating meaningful business connections and investment partnerships played a vital role in ensuring the success of this gathering.

“This meeting marks a significant step in deepening trade and investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Central Asia. By fostering direct business engagements, we are laying the groundwork for long-term economic cooperation and shared prosperity,” said Rabie Akkouche, CEO & Founder of IDR Australia LLC.

Future Collaborations & Investment Prospects

Following the success of this business engagement, both Saudi and Central Asian stakeholders have expressed keen interest in expanding their commercial presence in each other's markets. The discussions held during the meeting are expected to pave the way for new trade agreements, joint ventures, and strategic investments in the coming months.

About IDR Australia LLC

IDR Australia LLC is a leading international management consultancy firm specializing in business advisory, investment facilitation, and strategic consulting. With offices in Riyadh and Sydney, IDR Australia supports global businesses in entering and expanding in the Saudi and GCC markets.

About UDI Group

UDI Group is a prominent investment and business development firm with a strong presence in Central Asia. Led by President Saidmurod Davlatov, UDI Group specializes in investment strategy, mentorship, and cross-border business facilitation.