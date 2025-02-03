Doha, Qatar – SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training, is set to host SANS Doha February 2025 from February 15-20 2025 at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. Held for the first time during Q1, the training event offers two specialized cybersecurity courses designed to enhance participants’ leadership skills in cybersecurity, setting a strong foundation for the year ahead.

Qatar’s cybersecurity market continues to grow, supported by heightened government attention on safeguarding key infrastructure and addressing rising cyber threats. According to Statista, the market is projected to generate USD 143 million in revenue this year, with Security Services leading the segments at USD 79.9 million. This highlights the increasing demand for solutions to combat cyber risks and the growing emphasis on protecting digital systems and sensitive information.

“The next generation of security leaders must bridge the gap between technical teams and senior management by focusing on strategic planning to build and manage effective security programs,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at SANS Institute. “However, many IT and security professionals find themselves unprepared for this level of responsibility because their roles often focus on responding to threats rather than planning ahead.

“As cybersecurity becomes increasingly important to Qatari companies in 2025, programs like SANS Doha February play a key role in equipping leaders with the skills they need to guide their teams and protect their organizations effectively.”

Courses for SANS Doha February 2025 are available in person in Doha, Qatar or Live Online during this event.

FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics equips professionals with the skills to identify and counter advanced threats, such as nation-state adversaries and organized crime, by focusing on proactive threat-hunting techniques to mitigate damage. Meanwhile, LDR514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership prepares attendees to develop comprehensive cybersecurity strategies, craft IT policies, and lead teams effectively through real-world case studies and simulations. Both courses are designed to enhance participants' expertise and readiness to tackle modern cybersecurity challenges.

SANS will also host a Community Night session in Doha on February 17. Led by Principal Instructor Jason Jordaan, the presentation Ignorantia Juris Non Excusat – Understanding the Impact of the Law on the Hacker Community will explore the legal risks faced by cybersecurity researchers and ethical hackers in Qatar, highlighting how they can navigate criminal and civil laws to avoid legal repercussions while acting responsibly. This insightful talk aims to equip professionals with the knowledge to work within legal frameworks and safeguard themselves in their roles.

For more information and to register for SANS Doha February 2025, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/doha-february-2025/#courseList

To register for the SANS Doha February 2025 Community Night, please visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-doha-february-2025/

