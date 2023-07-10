DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In order to further diversify and strengthen the Middle East and North Africa’s technology ecosystem, Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), is hosting a Trailblazer Connect Career Fair on July 20th.



Coming on the heels of the recent Salesforce World Tour Essentials Dubai event, the Trailblazer networking opportunity is targeted at developing a more inclusive and robust IT landscape in the Middle East, enabling professionals with certified Salesforce skills to land new career opportunities in a diversity of growth industries.



“Just as the MENA region is one of the world’s fastest-developing in digital transformation, we see a commensurate need for qualified candidates, especially women in STEM and GCC nationals, to fulfill the region’s economic aspirations,” said Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.



“The Trailblazer Connect Career Fair links some of the region’s most promising and credentialed tech professionals with customers and partners that need those skills in AI, data, and CRM to transform their operations and achieve specific business goals.”



Partners and enterprises in a range of industries from real estate, energy, banking, and telecoms will take part in the Salesforce networking initiative, underscoring the significant growth of the region’s technology sector and Salesforce’s leadership within it. The company recently reported that its ecosystem of partners in the Middle East grew 46% year-on-year by the end of Q1 of FY24 (January 31, 2023), while Salesforce professional certifications rose by 51.5% in the same period.



“Both the public and private sectors in the MENA region require a diversity of seasoned, certified professionals to hit their growth targets and meet changing market demands,” Nicault added. “There is significant competition to attract and retain new talent, and events such as the Salesforce Trailblazer initiative provide a crucial point of intersection for the needs of these partners and customers, and the tech professionals keen to take on new challenges.”



More information about the Salesforce Trailblazer Connect Career Fair can be found at https://sfdccareerfairs.swoogo.com/2023careerfairsregisterinterest/3229086



