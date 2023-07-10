DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In order to further diversify and strengthen the Middle East and North Africa’s technology ecosystem, Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), is hosting a Trailblazer Connect Career Fair on July 20th.
Coming on the heels of the recent Salesforce World Tour Essentials Dubai event, the Trailblazer networking opportunity is targeted at developing a more inclusive and robust IT landscape in the Middle East, enabling professionals with certified Salesforce skills to land new career opportunities in a diversity of growth industries.
“Just as the MENA region is one of the world’s fastest-developing in digital transformation, we see a commensurate need for qualified candidates, especially women in STEM and GCC nationals, to fulfill the region’s economic aspirations,” said Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.
“The Trailblazer Connect Career Fair links some of the region’s most promising and credentialed tech professionals with customers and partners that need those skills in AI, data, and CRM to transform their operations and achieve specific business goals.”
Partners and enterprises in a range of industries from real estate, energy, banking, and telecoms will take part in the Salesforce networking initiative, underscoring the significant growth of the region’s technology sector and Salesforce’s leadership within it. The company recently reported that its ecosystem of partners in the Middle East grew 46% year-on-year by the end of Q1 of FY24 (January 31, 2023), while Salesforce professional certifications rose by 51.5% in the same period.
“Both the public and private sectors in the MENA region require a diversity of seasoned, certified professionals to hit their growth targets and meet changing market demands,” Nicault added. “There is significant competition to attract and retain new talent, and events such as the Salesforce Trailblazer initiative provide a crucial point of intersection for the needs of these partners and customers, and the tech professionals keen to take on new challenges.”
More information about the Salesforce Trailblazer Connect Career Fair can be found at https://sfdccareerfairs.swoogo.com/2023careerfairsregisterinterest/3229086
About Salesforce
Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Salesforce and select customers and partners diversify the MENA region’s tech landscape at Trailblazer Connect Career Fair this month
Building a robust and inclusive ecosystem is the priority during career networking event
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In order to further diversify and strengthen the Middle East and North Africa’s technology ecosystem, Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), is hosting a Trailblazer Connect Career Fair on July 20th.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.