Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : SAL Logistics Services, the National leading company in ground handling, logistics solutions, and supply chains in the Kingdom, signed an agreement with FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company, with the aim of providing a comprehensive range of ground handling services for express shipments and integrated logistics operations. The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both sides.

Under the agreement, SAL will extend ramp and ground handling services for FedEx flights and shipments, in addition to offering suitable storage spaces, to support the expanding services of FedEx in the Kingdom. support the expanding services of FedEx in the Kingdom. The agreement between SAL and FedEx will enable reliable and speedy delivery of goods and products for businesses and consumers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL, stated: “We are pleased to welcome FedEx, with long-standing ties in the Saudi market. As we sign this agreement, we mark a milestone towards enhancing express shipping services in the Kingdom. SAL’s operational capabilities and expertise in ground handling will complement FedEx's recent investments towards strengthening their position as a world-class logistics provider, contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030 success.”

Also commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak, Managing Director Operations at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said: “This agreement with SAL reflects our commitment to providing customers in the Kingdom with comprehensive and efficient shipping solutions. It is one of the steps that supports us in delivering reliable services and an enhanced customer experience.”

This agreement reflects SAL’s commitment to expanding its services with major global transport companies, contributing to the development of the logistics sector, and supporting the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.