Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Dairy and Food Products Company (SADAFCO) participated in the 12th Career Forum at King Abdulaziz University, which took place from February 2 to 6, 2025, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Province.

SADAFCO's participation in the forum emphasizes its ongoing commitment to supporting national talent and providing career opportunities that contribute to building a successful professional future for Saudi youth. The company’s booth allowed visitors to learn about available career paths and engage directly with the recruitment team for valuable advice on advancing their professional journeys.

In this context, Nadia Malaika, Chief Human Resources officer at SADAFCO, stated:

“At SADAFCO, we believe in empowering national talent and supporting the professional aspirations of young people. Our participation in the 12th Career Forum reflects our commitment to providing a stimulating work environment that offers growth and development opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming new talents to our team.”

SADAFCO continues to enhance its efforts in developing human capital and attracting talent that contributes to solidifying its position as one of the leading companies in the Saudi and regional markets.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of milk, tomato paste and ice cream.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.