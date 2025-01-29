Jubail, Saudi Arabia – The SABIC Technical Exhibition 2025 is off to a remarkable start, welcoming over 30,000 visitors in its first few days. Attendance is expected to surpass 60,000 by the time the event concludes on Thursday.

Now in its 14th edition, the exhibition has drawn significant international participation. Representatives from 51 countries and 400 exhibiting companies showcase cutting-edge innovations and technologies focused on sustainability and industrial growth. The event has already signed contracts worth over 55 million SAR.

The exhibition has hosted 82 specialized technical sessions, 82 research papers, 9 panel discussions, and 4 dedicated workshops. Additionally, visits were arranged for nine schools in Jubail Industrial City, highlighting the event’s commitment to knowledge sharing and inspiring future generations.

Launched on Sunday, January 26, 2025, the exhibition spans 44,000 square meters in Jubail Industrial City and will run until Thursday, January 30. It is a premier platform for showcasing the latest industrial advancements, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for industrial innovation and growth, which aligns with Vision 2030’s goals.