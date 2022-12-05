SABIC showcased its range of sustainable metal and pipe solutions within the building and construction sector, besides highlighting its local content initiative, at the Big 5 International Building & Construction Show in Dubai from December 5 to 8.

As one of the largest manufacturers of steel in the Middle East and North Africa region, SABIC highlighted its Flat and Long steel products as well as its new pipe grades, such as BiAx PE/PP, PERT II and PE100 Orange.

The end products, which were made with SABIC material, were all locally produced, demonstrating the manufacturing competencies of Saudi Arabia and a reflection of SABIC’s contribution to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Made Program.

SABIC’s participation included its groundbreaking initiatives, NUSANED™ and NUSANED Investment™ Company, which seek to promote investments in small and medium enterprises and support the development of local content. The show participants were briefed on the initiative’s aim – to facilitate SABIC becoming a key enabler in the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 by providing opportunities for investors who wish to develop their businesses in innovative and leading industrial sectors.

SABIC has been a consistent participant in the show for more than a decade, joining leading local and regional developers, contractors, importers, manufacturers and distributors. It is the largest show of its kind in the Middle East.

Teams from HADEED and SABIC’s Global Pipe segment promoted the company’s portfolio of sector-leading solutions, engaged directly with several prospective customers, and identified areas where new partnerships and investment opportunities could be explored.

With a strong international audience, SABIC also used the event to speak with potential foreign investors and highlight how it is supporting Saudi Arabia in promoting largescale construction and infrastructure projects in the Middle East.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2020 was 60.8 million metric tons.

The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 9,946 global patent filings, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.