Dubai: S&P Global Ratings and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are set to host the 14th Annual Islamic Finance Conference at the DIFC Atrium on Wednesday, October 30, from 9:30 a.m.

The fourteenth edition will focus on the global outlook for the Islamic finance industry in 2024 and its growth potential as it is expected to see high single digit growth in 2024-2025 after a growth of 8% in 2023 (excluding Iran). Participants can expect in-depth discussions highlighting the opportunities and challenges for future growth, sustainable sukuk and an outlook for the GCC sovereign, corporate, and financial institutions ratings. The event will feature leaders from the Islamic financial services industry, in addition to senior S&P Global Ratings analysts.

Hadi Melki, Regional Head at S&P Global Ratings said, “The annual Islamic Finance conference offers a key platform for the industry professionals to come together and collectively discuss the three-trillion-dollar Islamic finance industry and the opportunities it presents. We are delighted to once again host an event that brings such immense value to the Islamic finance sector. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to DIFC for their continued partnership on this conference, and for their leading role in the advancement of the Islamic finance industry here in the UAE.”

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority said, “DIFC is pleased to continue playing a distinguished role in the evolution of Islamic finance. As the UAE progresses on its journey of strengthening its economic diversification efforts, Islamic finance plays a vital role in innovation and financial inclusion. With positive expectations in the current year and going forward, the outlook is favourable for DIFC based Islamic finance organisations and exchanges that list Sukuks.”

During the event, leaders from S&P Global Ratings and DIFC will deliver the welcome remarks. The first panel discussion will focus on an outlook for the Islamic Finance industry - the key drivers of the industry growth and future opportunities; and potential disruption from the adoption of Standard 62 and implications for sukuk structures, creditworthiness, as well as investors’ appetite. The panellists for the first session will include external experts from the Islamic finance industry.

The final session will share insights on S&P Global Ratings’ GCC cross-sector outlook. The exclusive panel will focus on the GCC’s cross-sector outlook, and the panel of S&P analysts will discuss the impact of higher geopolitical risk on sovereign, corporates and financial institutions and main factors shaping their credit stories. Attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions before and during each discussion.

The event will take place between 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.). To register for the 14th Annual Islamic Finance Conference, please click here.

