First-ever Virtual Reality Food Safety Inspector programme launched by Dubai Municipality

Youth voices and entrepreneurship on show with nine Emirati start-ups trading at the new Ru’ya Concept Store

Dubai: The 24th edition of Ru’ya concluded today on September 25, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), generating record job opportunities. Thousands of job seekers attended the three-day careers and empowerment event, with employers conducting thousands on-site interviews.

Ru’ya 2025 underscored its role as the UAE’s leading platform for employment, skills development and entrepreneurship, while expanding its focus on innovation and future-ready industries.

Innovation at the forefront

Among the highlights was Dubai Municipality’s first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality Food Safety Inspector programme, enabling participants to practise real-life inspection scenarios in the food and beverage sector. The municipality, along with Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, also launched a Professional Certificate in Data Analytics, equipping young Emiratis with advanced digital skills in support of Dubai’s transformation agenda.

Another major draw was the Dubai Police’s Air Wing recruitment drive, which announced vacancies for University Lieutenant Pilots and Cadet Pilots. Applicants were able to register, upload documents and secure interview slots on the spot for roles that will support humanitarian operations, search and rescue missions, and community service.

Dubai Customs attracted strong interest from Emirati jobseekers through its flagship Masar 33 programme, alongside a range of professional development initiatives aimed at enhancing skills in customs, logistics and commerce.

Employers step up hiring

Leading organisations across aviation, healthcare, retail, insurance, digital services, and logistics were present, offering pathways into high-growth sectors. Quick-fire interviews through Ru’ya’s Get Hired! initiative accelerated the hiring process, while training opportunities aligned with the UAE’s Emiratisation targets.

“Ru’ya has become an exceptional bridge between talented Emirati youth and employers who are ready to invest in them,” said Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, DWTC. “This year we saw strong demand not only in traditional industries, but also in future-focused areas such as data analytics, aviation and digital services.”

Shamsa Al Falasi, UAE Citi Country Officer and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, added: “Ru’ya 2025 served as an exceptional platform to connect with ambitious young Emiratis, allowing us to showcase key initiatives such as our ‘Mehnaty’ programme and the wide array of opportunities we offer through internships, early careers and professional roles.”

Voices of youth and entrepreneurship

On the final day of the event, winners of the various competitions held on the sidelines of the show were officially announced. Etihad Private School secured first place in the "Game Out to Mars" competition, while Deira International School emerged as the winner of "FutureFit by DIDI." The top spot in "The Next Founder Competition" was awarded to Al Ittihad Private School Jumeirah, while The Hackathon’s first place went to Al Mawakeb, Garhoud.

For the first time, the Ru’ya Concept Store showcased nine Emirati entrepreneurs, who sold art, clothing and accessories at the fair. “Ru’ya gave me the chance to be part of their concept store at the Careers Exhibition. The show strong support for Emiratis made this an amazing experience, helping me showcase my products, connect with the community, and receive invitations to collaborate with many companies.” said Amal Alkaabi, owner of By Sparkle.

Jobseekers also expressed enthusiasm for the fair’s opportunities. “I had three interviews in one day, all with companies I admire,” said a Abdulrahim Al Dhaheri. “It’s a chance you can’t get anywhere else.”

Strong institutional backing

Ru’ya 2025 was supported by DP World (Platinum Sponsor), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – ADIB (Gold Sponsor), and Emirates National Oil Company – ENOC (Silver Sponsor), reflecting the commitment of industry leaders to national talent development.

PwC Middle East also highlighted its Watani programme, which has already integrated more than 250 Emiratis into its workforce. Khaled Bin Braik, Consulting Partner and Emiratisation Programme Leader at PwC Middle East, said: “At PwC Middle East, we are proud of our ongoing strategic partnership with Ru’ya, reaffirming our commitment to Emirati talent and contributing to the UAE’s vision for the future by showcasing our homegrown Watani programme.”

Looking ahead

With record participation and growing impact, Ru’ya has reinforced its position as a cornerstone of the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and youth empowerment agenda.

The next edition of Ru’ya will take place at DWTC from 28 to 30 September, 2026, continuing its mission to connect Emiratis with employers, innovators and mentors shaping the nation’s future.

