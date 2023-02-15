Dubai - The Made in Russia stand will be presented at the 28th International Exhibition of Gulfood Dubai from the 20 - the 24th of February at the Dubai World Trade Center. Gulfood has maintained a global reputation for being one of the world's leading and largest exhibitions of F&B sourcing, uniting various industry communities from around the world under one roof. With over 125 countries and thousands of companies, the event is also attended by some of the world's biggest chefs and industry leaders.

For this year's edition, The Made in Russia stand has curated a selection of 70+ Russian companies to participate, to scope out a preliminary assessment of demand for said products, addition, to explore potential foreign markets for product placements, as well as assess demand and experience in export activities. This would mark the 6th occasion for the Russian delegation to participate at Gulfood with representatives from the food and beverage sector that fall under the 'Made in Russia' brand group of companies.

The collaborative Made in Russia booth will feature major producers of grain, butter, and halal products, including meat, caviar, milk, and beverages, as well as small and young FoodTech companies that produce plant-based meat and fish, medical and dietary food, premium chocolate using bean-to-bar technology, healthy desserts without flour and sugar, and much more. The booth will offer tastings over the five days of the expo. Russia is famous for its confectionery products, and the expo will have a special place for sweets, which 28 companies will present.

The Middle East is one of the most crucial export drivers for Russian agricultural products. Last year Russian producers delivered barley, wheat, sunflower oil, poultry meat, and chocolate worth USD 838 million to the Persian Gulf countries. Russian curators highly appreciate the practical benefits of participation at the Gulfood, both for Russian business and the development of international cooperation. Russia has a good understanding of the UAE market and produces several halal-certified meat products that have proven to be high-quality, eco-friendly, and competitive. During the exhibition, Russian entrepreneurs will be able to effectively present their brands, increase awareness, find investors, and expand business contacts at the international level.

For the display, Made in Russia is considering aesthetics and will implement the latest tech innovations to enhance its display for spectators and potential customers. The impressive presentation will be equipped with various 3D displays, interactive touch panels, and LED screens that will project creative content designed by Russian digital artists where guests can create their unique portrait postcards with works of art from the Russian Museum. The stand will also have a reception area and allocated spaces for meetings, presentations, and other events.