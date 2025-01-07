Races up to 25sqkm attract the world’s best camel riders to test their skills and stamina against the backdrop of AlUla’s stunning landscape

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), in partnership with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, has announced the successful return of the AlUla Camel Racing Season, a key event showcasing the AlUla's status as the home of heritage sports.

Kicked off in October 2024 and running through April 2025, the AlUla Camel Racing Season will host over 1,557 participants competing in a series of races, offering a blend of tradition, culture, and sporting excellence amidst AlUla’s stunning landscapes. This season will feature the highly anticipated third edition of the AlUla Camel Race through to 26 April, which will attract elite camel riders from Saudi Arabia and the region.

This season's venue is taking place at Mughayra Heritage Sports Village, a state-of-the-art facility spanning 50sqkm. Located south of AlUla, it features 25sqkm racetracks, including an 8km racetrack and 6km training track. The venue exemplifies RCU’s long-term ambition to support and develop heritage sports, uplift the community by improving quality of life, and celebrate the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia.

Ziad AlSuhaibani, Chief Sports Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “The Camel Racing Season in AlUla brings with it an exciting and packed calendar of racing and cultural activities. This season highlights AlUla’s majestic but challenging landscape as a backdrop for showcasing the best of heritage sports, while strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for athletic excellence and cultural celebration.”

As RCU continues to regenerate AlUla into a unique destination for sports, diverse competitions are fuelling north-west Arabia’s reputation as the region’s home for much-loved heritage sports events, including Camel racing.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.