Dubai, UAE – RNTrust Group is delighted to announce an upcoming webinar, "Secured Stratum1 Timing & Synchronization," scheduled for July 10th, 2024, at 11:00 AM (UAE Time). In today's interconnected world, precise and secure timing is essential across numerous industries, including critical infrastructure, IT networks and data centers, finance and trading, power utilities, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

The speakers for this event are Mohammad Ahmed, Senior Product Manager, and Anna Kovalchuk, Customer Relationship Manager. The webinar will last for 1.5 Hours.

During the webinar, attendees will learn about the importance of secure Stratum 1 timing in critical infrastructures, how to meet compliance requirements such as PCI-DSS 4.0, ISO 27001, SOX, and local regulations, and how to address NTP challenges and mitigate NTP amplification attacks. The session will also cover time solutions and advanced next-generation features for addressing gaps, the role of oscillators, and the importance of local support services. Additionally, there will be case studies on UAE and GCC deployment, followed by a Q&A session.

Attending this webinar will allow participants to:

Discover best practices and innovative Time solutions.

Advantage for Stratum1 and Stratum II time

Understand the significance of accurate timekeeping for compliance with transaction logging, auditing, and information security management requirements.

Engage in a live Q&A session with the speakers.

RNTrust solutions are recognized by major systems integrators, vendors, and consulting companies such as TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, E&Y, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, Endrun Technologies, SEIKO, IBM, ENGINEERING, Gecko, and many others for their digital transformation, Secure Time solution and Cryptographic Trust projects and initiatives.

Register Here: https://trustedtime.ae/

Contact Us: sales@rn-trust.com