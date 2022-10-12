Dubai, UAE: Along with the plans to serve more homeseekers from various parts of the world with quality home investment options, RLC Residences joins the 8th edition of Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE) – the biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East.

The residential division of real estate developer Robinsons Land Corporation recently signed as the expo’s major event partner, giving RLC Residences the opportunity to showcase its offerings to investor seekers in Dubai. The partnership was signed by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group – the organizer of PPIE; and John Richard B. Sotelo, RLC Residences Senior Vice President & Business Unit General Manager. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Karen D. Cesario, RLC Residences Marketing Head & Chief Integration Officer; and Vince Ang, NPM Chief Operations Officer.

PPIE 2022, which will be held on November 5-6 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai, will bring together top property developers, banks, insurance companies, investment/savings institutions, money remittance centers, and services providers under one roof.

Building on continued global events taking place in the UAE and on RLC Residences’ impressive project portfolio in the Philippines, the developer’s participation in PPIE 2022 is part of its plans to strengthen the brand presence in the Middle East. It is fueled by the ongoing demand of overseas Filipinos and foreign investors from the region for sought-after real estate property investments.

In a 2019 PPIE investment appetite survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE, 82 percent said they were planning to invest, primarily in real estate. This was significantly higher than the 2014 survey which showed only 2 out of 10 Filipinos in the UAE have investment plans.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, stated: “We welcome this partnership with RLC Residences with PPIE 2022. It will play an instrumental role in catering to the investment needs of OFWs in the Middle East. Our partnership also happens at an exciting period of uptick investment trend among OFWs and foreign investors driven by the strong economy of the UAE and the wider GCC.”

John Richard B. Sotelo, RLC Residences Senior Vice President & Business Unit General Manager, said: “We are delighted to move forward with this strategic partnership. This event will not only allow us to showcase our projects, but will also give us a chance to know the market well and serve them with quality investment opportunities.”

Karen D. Cesario, Senior Director, Head of Marketing & Chief Integration Officer, commented: “This partnership with PPIE was born from constant communication and firm trust, which are the hallmarks of a good working relationship. We are excited to work with PPIE and bring our common goal of helping our kababayans find the right investment that will help turn their dreams into reality.”

Vince Ang, NPM Group Chief Operations Officer, said: “We are overjoyed to have RLC Residences on board PPIE as a gold sponsor. The shared aspiration of our companies to keep building dreams for overseas Filipinos by helping them invest their hard-earned money has been crucial to forging this partnership.”

To learn more about RLC Residences projects at the upcoming PPIE expo, register for free through this link: https://ppie.ae/registration/ and visit rlcresidences.com.