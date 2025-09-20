Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Money20/20 Middle East in Riyadh welcomed global leaders in fintech, banking, investment, and digital innovation, drawing more than 38,500 attendees, the largest fintech event regionally.

This year’s gathering convened more than 450 global fintech brands, alongside more than 1,050 investors. Global brand participation surged 207% from last year at 24Fintech, while investor attendance tripled, reflecting unprecedented international capital interest in Saudi Arabia’s fintech ecosystem. The event also facilitated 2,288 of pre-scheduled investor-startup meetings and many partnership signings, ensuring deal flow and long-term value creation well beyond the headline figures.

The record-breaking turnout marked the largest fintech assembly ever staged in the Middle East and the second globally. The close cements Saudi Arabia as the Middle East’s fintech epicenter and a rising force in global finance, with headline statements from the most powerful voices in the industry. The Kingdom’s fintech market now anchors more than 280 active firms and a capital market valued at $640 billion, positioning Riyadh as the primary gateway for global investors into the Middle East.

Across the three days, Tamara announced a landmark $2.4 billion asset-backed facility supported by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, while STV and Tadawul’s Wamid revealed plans for the Kingdom’s first private asset trading platform. Visa unveiled a first-of-its-kind acceptance capability in Saudi Arabia, designed to accelerate digital commerce enablement and enhance how merchants accept and manage payments. International tech giants including Google, and Alipay made their Saudi market debuts, with Google Pay and Google Wallet launching through Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank. Together, these milestones signal both global confidence and local ambition.

Money20/20 Middle East brought together the world’s most influential voices in finance, technology, and regulation to define the next era of global fintech. Day one spotlighted Saudi Arabia’s surging capital markets, AI-driven innovation, and landmark reforms, with opening remarks by H.E. Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Programme Committee, and H.E. Ayman M. Al-Sayari, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, and H.E. Mohammed A. Elkuwaiz, Chairman of Capital Market Authority.

Day two focused on regulatory developments, inclusive innovation, and strategic capital, featuring leaders such as Hon. Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Mario Nobile of Italy’s Digital Agency, and Colin Payne of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

The final day addressed stablecoin resilience, AI-driven infrastructure, and digital trust, with headline speakers including Dr. Mohammed Rahim of Standard Chartered Bank, Nameer Khan of the MENA Fintech Association, Tony Ashraf of BlackRock, and Sandra Ro of the Global Blockchain Business Council. Across all three days, sessions showcased how digital transformation, regulatory foresight, and cross-border partnerships are reshaping financial services and positioning Saudi Arabia as the protagonist of global fintech.

These milestones align directly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification strategy, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to building a globally competitive financial sector that attracts capital, talent, and innovation.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President at Tahaluf, said: “Money20/20 Middle East has redefined what a fintech event can achieve. Hosting more than 38,500 attendees, including global leaders, this is where the future of finance is being built. The scale of ambition on display is unprecedented. This event has proven that Saudi Arabia is not only a major fintech hub in the Middle East, but a driving force shaping the future of global finance.”

Steve Durning, Portfolio Director at Tahaluf, commented: “Money20/20 Middle East has proven to be a catalyst for capital and collaboration. With more than 1,050 global investors and over 150 startups on site, the return on investment for participants is clear. This is where major partnerships are forged and where new entrants gain the visibility to scale. At Tahaluf, our focus is on building platforms that drive measurable growth for our partners, and this week Riyadh has set a new global benchmark for fintech investment and opportunity.”

AlRajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, STC Bank, Saudi National Bank, Tamara, Visa and Vision Bank are founding partners of Money20/20 Middle East, demonstrating their commitment to advancing financial innovation across the region. In addition to its founding partners, Money20/20 Middle East is backed by a strong network of strategic sponsors and partners driving innovation across the financial sector. Key names include Abdul Latif Jameel, Barq, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), BIM Ventures, Elm, Ejada, Enjaz, MasterCard, Neo Leap, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), SCCC by STC, SIMAH, Tamam and Tiqmo.

Anchored around the theme “Where Money Does Business,” Money20/20 Middle East has featured dedicated partnership pavilions, executive networking lounges, and curated meeting programs to maximise ROI for sponsors and exhibitors.

With billions committed to new platforms, infrastructure, and partnerships, Money20/20 Middle East’s impact is set to accelerate job creation, attract more foreign direct investment, and cement Saudi Arabia’s role as the global hub where money truly does business.

For more information about partnership opportunities, visit www.money2020middleeast.com

Media Contact:

Lama Alqasem – PR & Communication Executive

Tahaluf Events Limited

Email: press.money2020middleeast@tahaluf.com

About Tahaluf

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organizer; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.

Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, 24 Fintech, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com