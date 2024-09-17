Riyadh: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and with the presence of H.E. Dr. Rumaih AL-Rumaih, the Deputy Minister Of Transport & Logistic Services, and Acting President of Transport General Authority (TGA), Riyadh is gearing up to host the third edition of the EV Auto Show 2024 tomorrow at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Running from September 17 to 19, this event stands as the most prominent platform for electric mobility in the Kingdom. It offers an interactive space to showcase the latest innovations and technological solutions contributing to building a sustainable future, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to promote sustainability and advance the electric vehicle sector.

The EV Auto Show 2024 is more than just an event—it’s an opportunity to actively shape a more sustainable future. Participants are invited to engage in crucial discussions on the shift toward electric mobility and contribute to the ambitious goals of Saudi Arabia’s national transformation.

The event will feature top local and international companies in the electric vehicle sector, supported by the title sponsor Electromin, platinum sponsors EVIQ and Zahid Tractor, and gold sponsor Volt Charge. Attendees will also have networking opportunities with key industry players, facilitated by sponsors such as PWC, and support from Formula E, Tasaru, along with knowledge partners like Frost & Sullivan, Roland Berger, and Saudi Electricity Company.

The show aims to highlight key issues facing the electric vehicle sector, such as challenges related to EV adoption and the development of charging infrastructure. It will also provide participants with hands-on learning opportunities through interactive workshops and discussions with global experts, offering a chance to explore the latest technologies and solutions in this rapidly evolving industry. Attendees can also enjoy interactive test drives and experience cutting-edge innovations firsthand.

Saudi Arabia's electric vehicle sector has witnessed significant growth, with a 271% increase in EV imports in 2023, amounting to around 779 vehicles. This is part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to ensure that at least 30% of vehicles in Riyadh are electric by 2030, alongside a target of locally producing 500,000 EVs by that date.

Yazan Zaben, Director of Commercial Vehicles at Juffali, commented: “Participating in the EV Auto Show is an enriching experience, where we can witness, the efforts being made to realize Vision 2030. Electric vehicles have a promising future, especially in projects like NEOM and the Red Sea. At Juffali, we are committed to investing in eco-friendly vehicles to support zero-emission goals.”

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to be part of the most important event in electric mobility, connect with top industry experts, and contribute to shaping a greener, more sustainable future!

The 3rd edition of the EV Auto Show will take place from September 17th to 19th, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This show is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in Saudi Arabia and is one of the premier regional exhibitions dedicated to electric mobility and technology.

