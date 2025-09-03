More than 100 exhibitors from 14 nations set to showcase cutting-edge office design, technology, and sustainable workplace solutions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh is set to provide a global platform for workplace innovation next month with the debut of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia 2025, the Kingdom’s first dedicated trade fair for workplace, office design, and hybrid working solutions. Running from 16–18 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre (RFECC), the event marks a major milestone in the country’s rapidly evolving office and commercial real estate sector.

The three-day show is the result of a strategic partnership between dmg events and Koelnmesse, one of the world’s largest exhibition companies and the organiser of Cologne’s globally renowned ORGATEC trade fair. Together, the two organisers will bring more than 100 exhibitors from 14 countries to Riyadh, showcasing state-of-the-art workspace environments and lounge areas, cutting-edge office furnishings, technology-driven workplace solutions, and strategies for a future shaped by sustainability, well-being, and digital transformation.

The event launches at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s workplace sector. Vision 2030, alongside major developments such as NEOM, New Murabba and Expo 2030, is driving demand for innovative workplace solutions has never been greater. The Kingdom’s job market is expected to generate 3.5 million new roles by 2030, particularly in technology, tourism, and renewable energy. Meanwhile, the workplace transformation market is forecast to reach US$1.22 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 21.6 per cent.

“ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia is a meeting point for creativity, design, and innovation that will shape the workplaces of tomorrow,” said Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President at dmg events. “By bringing the ORGATEC brand to Riyadh, we are creating an exciting space where global and regional leaders can connect, exchange ideas, and set new benchmarks for how we design, build, and experience the modern workplace.”

At the heart of the event will be the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit, featuring more than 50 international and regional speakers across three days. Free to attend, the Summit will explore topics ranging from agile workplace concepts, AI integration, workplace strategy and corporate real estate, future workspaces, sustainability, and designing Saudi workplaces that blend cultural identity with global standards.

“Inclusive workplace design in Saudi Arabia goes beyond compliance to also create a sense genuine belonging,” said Rachael Jones, Head of Specialist Services, JLL, who will be participating in a session that highlights the future of workspace design from people-first environments to smart, flexible, and tech-enabled offices shaping the way of work. “From prayer spaces and gender-appropriate areas to environments that serve a multigenerational workforce, these cultural and practical considerations are shaping the Kingdom’s workplaces of the future. The organizations that embrace this approach will be best positioned to attract and retain top talent.”

Expected to welcome more than 10,000 professional visitors – including architects, interior designers, facility managers, government representatives, and corporate decision-makers – the exhibition will span industries from commercial offices to hospitality, healthcare, education, and transport hubs.

“ORGATEC has globally proven its position to inspire architects, interior designers, real estate developers as well as companies hiring office staff how to create modern and motivating workspaces,” said Denis Steker, Senior Vice President of Koelnmesse. “We are proud to transfer the proven success of ORGATEC into Saudi Arabia to establish a new platform in this fast-growing market. Together with dmg events, we are opening doors for our customers to engage with one of the most dynamic economies in the world at exactly the right time.”

By combining two global brands with deep regional expertise, ORGATEC WORKSPACE promises to be a platform that connects international innovation with Saudi Arabia’s unique market needs. As well as supporting the Kingdom’s transformation, it will provide exhibitors and attendees with unprecedented opportunities in the region.

Special features of the inaugural edition will include dedicated exhibitor categories covering office furnishings, IT and telecom solutions, construction and management systems, and organisational planning tools.

With more than US$1.7 trillion in active projects across the Kingdom’s construction sector, Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid development that is shaping demand across multiple industries. The debut of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia reflects this momentum, providing a platform in Riyadh to address the evolving requirements of workplaces and the future of work.

“We want visitors to leave ORGATEC WORKSPACE inspired, equipped, and ready to reimagine how their workplaces can drive both business success and employee well-being,” O’Connell added. “This launch edition is the start of a journey, and we are proud to be building it alongside our partners, exhibitors, and the wider design community.”

The inaugural ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia 2025 will run from 16-18 September 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre (RFECC). For more information or to register interest, visit orgatec-workspace-saudi.com.

About Koelnmesse – Global inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces:

Koelnmesse is the world’s top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces. Alongside the trade fair duo imm cologne and idd cologne (interior design days cologne), other formats hosted at the trade fair hub of Cologne such as ORGATEC, interzum, FSB, spoga+gafa and aquanale are among the most internationally renowned and established industry gatherings.

These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres.

Beyond that, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in international growth markets. The imm brand family now includes imm india and La Feria De Diseño Medellín – powered by imm cologne in Colombia. The ORGATEC brand has established a global footprint with ORGATEC Tokyo, ORGATEC India, and ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia. The international presence of the interzum brand extends to interzum guangzhou, interzum bogota, interzum jakarta, and the interzum forum italy. The FSB brand is also internationally active, with the FSB Sports Show Riyadh and the FSB Forum Italy in Bergamo.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation, and progress across industries.

With a presence in 25+ countries and 13 offices worldwide, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India, dmg events organizes over 115 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ professionals and delegates.

As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).