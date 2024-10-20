Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Riyadh Fashion Week (RFW) kicked off its highly anticipated second edition with a star-studded opening day that firmly placed the Kingdom at the heart of the global fashion conversation. Held across three iconic venues—Tuwaiq Palace, Digital City, and JAX District—the event welcomed a dazzling lineup of international and local fashion talent, setting the stage for a remarkable celebration of creativity, culture, and couture.

The first day’s runway shows spotlighted the creative brilliance of Adnan Akbar and Tima Abid, each presenting collections that drew inspiration from both traditional heritage and contemporary trends. The collections stunned audiences, showcasing the diversity and talent that Riyadh Fashion Week has come to represent.

The event drew an exclusive audience of fashion leaders, dignitaries, and international media, including James Fallon, Chief Content Officer at Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), His Excellency Patrick Maisonneuve, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Francesca Airoldi, Chief Revenue Officer at Condé Nast Italia. Their presence further cements Riyadh’s status as a pivotal location for fashion innovation and cross-cultural collaboration.

A host of celebrated personalities graced the front row, with Thai actress Davika Hoorne and Saudi media icon Lojain Omran leading a roster of celebrities that included fashion influencers and trendsetters from around the globe. This diverse group of attendees reflects the growing international interest in Saudi fashion and its global potential.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, remarked:

“The opening day of Riyadh Fashion Week perfectly reflects our vision of establishing Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub for fashion and creativity. The incredible talent showcased here, both local and international, highlights the extraordinary potential of our homegrown designers. This event is not just about fashion—it’s a celebration of our culture and a testament to the Kingdom’s rising influence on the global stage. Together, we are defining new standards of innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration, paving the way for the future of Saudi fashion.”

A Platform for Global Talent and Innovation

Riyadh Fashion Week continues over the next four days, featuring a vibrant mix of more than 30 runway shows from established names and rising stars in Saudi fashion. Highlights include collections from renowned designers such as Mona Alshebil, KML, and others, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of Saudi couture, ready-to-wear, and streetwear.

Building on the success of the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week in 2023 and the Saudi 100 Brands showcase at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, this edition promises to solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global fashion hub. Attendees can expect a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity as local designers take center stage alongside international fashion luminaries.

Strategic Partners

Riyadh Fashion Week is proudly supported by a roster of esteemed partners, including ANB bank as the official partner, Cenomi (shopping mall partner), Charlotte Tilbury (beauty partner), and Genesis (automotive partner). Supporting partners include Al Khouzama Investment (catering partner), Mandarin Oriental (luxury hotel partner), and MDL BEAST (radio partner), alongside SS Media (out-of-home partner) and Schweppes (premium beverage partner).

The full event schedule is available online, with live streaming for global audiences at www.riyadhfashionweek.com.

Stay connected via our official social media platforms:

Instagram: @riyadhfashionweek

Twitter: @riyadhfw

TikTok: @riyadhfashionweek

Snapchat: @riyadhfw

YouTube: @riyadhfashionweek

For media inquiries, please contact:

Evane Dsouza | evane.dsouza@maisonpyramide.com