Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The highly anticipated launch edition of Riyadh Active Industry, Riyadh Muscle Show, and Riyadh Active Exhibition, organized by IEG Arabia, concluded this weekend as Saudi Arabia’s leading health, fitness, and wellness event.

The event officially kicked off with an exclusive pre-opening on Thursday, February 6, the night before the exhibition opened, bringing together over 120 key industry leaders to celebrate the introduction of IEG Arabia’s fitness portfolio in the Kingdom. The evening was graced by Guest of Honour Naif Aldossary, advisor in the Ministry of Sport, and Basim K. Ibrahim, Sports Director for the Ministry of Investment. The evening was the perfect opportunity for networking of leaders from across the global fitness market, before doors to the exhibition opened the following afternoon.

Across two action-packed days, the event welcomed 10,281 visitors, including industry professionals eager to connect with buyers of health and fitness solutions, as well as fitness enthusiasts and competitors participating in various showcases and competitions.

Industry Leaders Showcase Innovations at Riyadh Active Industry

Riyadh Active Industry brought together the most prominent names and distributors in the health and fitness sector, presenting the latest innovations from brands such as Panatta, Wellness First, Delta Fitness, Al Hayat Investments and Matrix. Attendees explored groundbreaking solutions shaping the future of fitness and wellness in the region.

The exhibition also included Industry Talks, featuring key discussions on the evolution of the health and fitness market in Saudi Arabia. A notable highlight was the Women in Fitness Forum, which explored strategies for fostering women's communities within the Kingdom’s health and wellness landscape. Additionally, the Kingdom Roundtable provided industry leaders with insights into Saudi Arabia’s fitness consumer readiness, discussing key trends and opportunities for market growth. Hundreds of attendees gathered to hear from the biggest names in the sector, gaining a deeper understanding of the vision for the industry’s future.

Riyadh Muscle Show Hosts the Kingdom’s Flagship Bodybuilding Competition

The Riyadh Muscle Show welcomed the hotly anticipated Kingdom Championships, Saudi Arabia’s premier bodybuilding finals, featuring over 300 competitors. The event was made possible through the dedication and support of the Saudi Bodybuilding Federation, with additional backing from the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Adding to the excitement, legendary bodybuilding champions took centre stage, including 8x Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, 2x Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, as well as Mohamad Foda, Ulisses, Abo Rabiah, Andrei Dieu, and many more.

Exhibitors such as Applied Nutrition, Dr Nutrition, C4, and many more created an electric atmosphere, bringing the signature Muscle Show experience to Saudi Arabia. Their dynamic presence, product showcases, and interactive activations engaged attendees and amplified the high-energy environment of the event.

Riyadh Active Presented by Subway Draws Thousands to Fitness and Wellness Activations

The Riyadh Active segment energized the event with an extensive lineup of fitness and wellness activities. Presented by Subway, renowned fitness personalities Heba Ali and Hana Basrawi headlined the show, leading classes, activations, and talks that promoted a healthier lifestyle for thousands of attendees.

Additionally, brands such as Grenade, Lululemon, Gymnation, Les Mills, and many more played a pivotal role in bringing together fitness communities. Their engaging activations, interactive sessions, and innovative showcases fostered an inspiring and motivating environment for visitors passionate about health and wellness.

Expanding for 2026: Riyadh Active Industry, Riyadh Muscle Show, and Riyadh Active to Triple in Size

Following its resounding success, the Exhibition is set to triple in size for 2026 under the supervision from the Ministry of Sport, expanding to 20,000 sqm and adding an extra day to become a three-day event from February 5-7, 2026, at ROSHN Front.

In collaboration with our Supporting Partners, Ministry of Investment, the next edition is expected to attract 20,000 visitors, with many leading brands already confirming their participation.

With a remarkable debut and ambitious plans for future growth, Riyadh Active Industry, Riyadh Muscle Show, and Riyadh Active Exhibition continue to shape Saudi Arabia’s health, fitness, and wellness landscape.