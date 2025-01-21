Dubai, UAE – A cutting-edge demonstration of advanced regenerative medicine for musculoskeletal conditions will take centre stage at Arab Health 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held at the ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre, this live session will be led by Dr. Robin Chatterjee, Consultant in Musculoskeletal, Sports, and Exercise Medicine at HCA Healthcare UK, who will showcase a range of non-invasive treatments set to transform the management of conditions such as arthritis, tendinopathy and sports injuries.

The session will highlight how regenerative therapies are revolutionising musculoskeletal care by offering faster recovery and enhanced mobility – all without the need for invasive surgery.

Groundbreaking Treatments on Display

The featured treatments include:

Hyaluronic Acid (Ostenil Plus) : A cutting-edge joint lubricant designed to alleviate stiffness and prevent painful clicking or crunching.

: A cutting-edge joint lubricant designed to alleviate stiffness and prevent painful clicking or crunching. Arthrosamid Hydrogel : A pioneering treatment for knee osteoarthritis, providing long-lasting relief with a single injection. It’s currently unavailable in the MENA region.

: A pioneering treatment for knee osteoarthritis, providing long-lasting relief with a single injection. It’s currently unavailable in the MENA region. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy : A regenerative therapy that helps heal tendinitis and regenerate cartilage in joints.

: A regenerative therapy that helps heal tendinitis and regenerate cartilage in joints. Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) : A pulsed electromagnetic therapy that promotes rapid recovery from soft tissue injuries.

: A pulsed electromagnetic therapy that promotes rapid recovery from soft tissue injuries. Injection Therapies for Sports Injuries: Targeted treatments designed to minimise damage and speed up recovery.

While surgical treatments remain common in the MENA region, regenerative medicine is still emerging, despite growing demand. This demonstration offers an opportunity to explore alternative, non-surgical solutions that can provide faster recovery and fewer complications for patients.

A Holistic Approach to Musculoskeletal Health

Dr. Chatterjee, who practices at leading UK facilities, takes a holistic approach to care, focusing on the overall well-being of the patient. “It’s not just about treating the joint; it’s about treating the whole person,” he says. His practice considers factors such as nutrition, posture, mental health, and sleep, in addition to using regenerative therapies for physical rehabilitation.

Commenting on his participation in Arab Health 2025, Dr. Chatterjee said, “The Middle East is rapidly embracing advanced, non-surgical treatments. I’m excited to showcase these innovative therapies that have the potential to improve musculoskeletal care and patient outcomes significantly.”

As the region’s largest healthcare exhibition, Arab Health 2025 will celebrate 50 years of innovation. Thousands of healthcare professionals and exhibitors from around the world will gather to share insights and showcase groundbreaking technologies. The ABHI UK Pavilion will feature live medical demonstrations, making it a central focus for attendees seeking to learn about the future of healthcare.

Don’t miss the chance to witness these transformative treatments in action at Arab Health 2025. Visit Dr. Robin Chatterjee at the ABHI UK Pavilion on Wednesday, 29th January 2025, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, and learn how regenerative therapies are shaping the future of musculoskeletal care.

About Harley Street Health District

The Harley Street Health District, located in the heart of London, is globally recognised for medical excellence, home to world-renowned specialists and pioneering treatments. For over a century, it has set the standard for healthcare innovation. For more information, visit harleystreethealthdistrict.com.

About HCA Healthcare UK

· From complex and urgent care to primary care, outpatient and day-case treatment, HCA Healthcare UK provides expert medical care across a system of hospitals, outpatient clinics and NHS partnerships.