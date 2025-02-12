Addressing water usage in the coffee industry

Transparency key to addressing farmer equity

Value of Fair Trade brought into question

Dubai, UAE: The coffee industry is undergoing a transformation, with responsible sourcing, sustainability, and fair trade becoming more than just buzzwords they’re now central to the future of coffee.

At this year’s World of Coffee, industry experts are tackling key issues such as fair value for farmers, sustainable sourcing, and environmental responsibility. With discussions, innovations, and commitments to change, the event underscores a new era for the coffee world.

“The coffee industry is evolving, and with it, our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability,” said Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, World of Coffee Dubai. “World of Coffee is more than an industry gathering—it’s a platform for meaningful dialogue and actionable change. By bringing together producers, owners, and industry leaders, we’re shaping a future where responsible practices are not just encouraged but expected.”

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) UAE Chapter added, “Sustainability and responsible sourcing are no longer optional in the coffee industry—they are essential, World of Coffee is a testament to the industry’s commitment to these values, bringing together innovators and experts who are shaping a more responsible future for coffee. For example we have tied up with The Waste Lab by using coffee grounds leftover as fertilizer. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, we can create lasting impact from farm to cup.”

Fair Trade

Mohammed Essa Al Ghurair, Vice Chairman, Essa Al-Ghurair Investment and Karam, an Emirati-owned and locally produced coffee brand was critical of the fair trade route. “We work directly with the farmers instead of the traders because what is the best thing we can do for farmers? Pay them fairly” he said. “We also have to reconsider if Fair Trade works for everyone in today’s environment.”

Al Ghurair also highlighted the need to ensure a balance between sustainability and commercial viability.

Fahad Althubyani, Key Account Manager at the Saudi Coffee Company part of the PIF (Public Investment Fund) said: “While we respect the concept of Fair Trade, our focus is on promoting the right practices and supporting local and international farmers,” he said, adding “we work closely with small-scale farmers from around the world, empowering them through direct connections with suppliers - our emphasis is on sustainable, responsible sourcing rather than a Fair Trade certification.”

Working alongside coffee farmers

Kamal Al Rohani, CEO of Black Knight works as closely with farmers as possible. He said, “Our focus has evolved from being just a coffee roastery to collaborating with farmers at processing plants, overseeing the entire journey from harvesting the beans to their treatment and ongoing improvements - this holistic approach ensures that the coffee we produce is of the highest quality, and we’re committed to continually refining this process.”

Packaging

Forward Focused, a company specializing in packaging solutions for the specialty coffee sector, is one company tackling these challenges. Reona Pinto, Business Development Manager, explained: “Sustainable packaging can significantly enhance the coffee experience while making a substantial positive impact on the environment.”

Julian Peride, COO from The Bag Broker said, “When it comes to convenience, there’s actually very little difference in the performance of sustainable packaging versus traditional packaging.”

Sustainability

Aaron Marshall, the GM of CoffeeDesk, a coffee provider in the GCC and Europe, pointed out that the UAE has become a central hub for the Middle East, playing a pivotal role in shaping regional coffee trends.

“Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are now producing their own coffee, which will help foster sustainability,” he said. “This shift will create jobs in local agriculture, reduce shipping emissions, and strengthen the region’s coffee industry - as we produce more locally, we’ll be able to promote sustainability through job creation and reducing the carbon footprint associated with importing coffee.”

Again, supporting and forming long-term partnerships with farms is central to this. “We don’t take coffee from multiple farms; we commit to a full lot, whether it’s 100kg or 1000kg, because by offering fair value to the farms, we establish trust and ensure that our partners can thrive,” he added.

The evolving role of multinational brands

For global megabrands, ethical practices and transparency play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. Due to sheer volume of trade, their impact is huge. Starbucks, for instance, has implemented its Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices program. Francis Howard, Quality Assurance Specialist at Starbucks, explained: “C.A.F.E. ensures that all coffee we purchase scores above 80 points—qualifying it as specialty coffee”