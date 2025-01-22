Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) will host a special 24-hour fundraising zone at the American University of Sharjah from January 25 to 26 during the fourth Middle East Relay for Life (RFL) edition. The initiative empowers fundraisers and campaign volunteers by offering them a unique platform to sell products, with proceeds directed to aid and support cancer patients.

The initiative reflects RFL’s theme, "Worth Living," echoing FOCP’s belief in the right of patients, survivors, and their families to live with dignity. All proceeds from Relay For Life will alleviate the financial burdens of cancer treatment. The initiative also highlights the importance of raising awareness and saving lives.

Since its debut in 2017, RFL has successfully supported treatment programmes for cancer patients in the UAE, underscoring the importance of collective action and community solidarity in saving lives.

RFL welcomes participants from all sectors, including cancer survivors, caregivers, government institutions, private companies, schools, universities, health professionals, and social media influencers. Registration is free and is open for individuals, families, friends, and teams at https://joinrfl.focp.ae/.

Participants can also make donations online via FOCP’s official website, https://www.focp.ae/donate/, and the YallaGive platform.