Dubai: The maritime industry is gearing up to descend on Dubai as part of UAE Maritime Week, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this coming 5-9th May 2025.

Over the week, attendees, who can register now, can join in multiple activities which includes the flagship Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME) conference and exhibition, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8th May, welcoming maritime leaders, experts and policymakers from right across the world for this critical industry event.

Chris Morley, Seatrade Maritime Group Director, organisers of SMLME, said: “Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East has been a firm fixture on the maritime calendar over the past 20 years in the UAE and this year is once again the central maritime meeting place of UAE Maritime Week. Working closely with our patron, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and a very senior steering committee, we are confident that this edition will continue to amplify the UAE’s place on the global maritime cluster map.”

A key component of the event is the conference agenda, which has had a major injection of association stakeholders involved in the 3-day event, and includes: the Nautical Institute; Emirates Shipping Association; National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL); Imarest; WISTA UAE and ICS UAE. Emirates Maritime Legal Association (EMLA) is also participating along with other international and local associations and partners.

Curating the overall programme, Emma Howell, Content Director, Seatrade Maritime, added: “For the first time, we will have 3 stage areas to ensure that we have the platforms for multiple content discussions made up of panels; workshops; keynotes addresses and also a parliamentary-style Big Debate.

“We will also have the return of the Seatrade Maritime Club Round Table, which takes place on 5th May and is a closed-door discussion between government stakeholders and senior members of the ship owning community.

“We are in the enviable position of speakers approaching us for opportunities, which is indicative of how important the platform we are offering is on the global stage and we will shortly be in a position to announce the first wave of confirmed speakers.”

Talking about the exhibition, Morley added, “Last edition saw a surge in companies wanting to do business as part of this important week in the industry’s calendar and this resulted in the signing of ground-breaking deals and partnerships, the most prominent being the signing of eight MoUs between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and renowned public and private organisations across the UAE.

Morley further added: “Added to the busy show floor, we are also bringing back the popular 20Under40 scheme which seeks out maritime leaders under 40 years old and recognises their contribution to the industry as finalists in this global scheme. Judged by the editorial team of Seatrade Maritime News (SMN), the renamed SMN 20Under40 nominations open shortly and the deadline is 4th April for submissions.”

-Ends-

Media wishing to attend Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 must pre-register for a press pass, by visiting the show website.

About Seatrade Maritime

For more than 50 years, Seatrade Maritime has brought the international maritime industry together, building an extensive global community through its news website, themed reports, podcast, global events and marketing solutions.

Seatrade Maritime global B2B events offer excellent opportunities to reach new markets quicker and more successfully than any other maritime trade show. Through our events, thousands of shipping professionals establish and grow their business, build networks and learn about the latest industry innovations.

For media enquiries, contact: Emma Howell - emma.howell@informa.com, Director - Content & Digital, Seatrade Maritime - part of Informa Markets.