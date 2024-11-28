The two-day conference will gather regional and international experts to discuss topics including autonomous and electric vehicles, UAV’s and smart city infrastructure

Logimotion’s conference offering also includes SCALEX and the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS)

Dubai, UAE: Industry leaders, policymakers and technology innovators will come together at the TransMobility Forum (TMF) at Logimotion from 10-11 December to discuss the future of transportation in the region. The inaugural edition of Logimotion will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where mobility will be one of the key topics explored.

TMF will feature over 40 expert speakers and will provide an unrivalled industry platform for high-level networking. Participants will gain insights into areas including autonomous vehicles, green technologies, smart city infrastructure and the latest developments in freight and logistics.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion commented: “At a time of rapid change, the TransMobility Forum provides a valuable opportunity for attendees to engage in discussions about the future of transportation. With a focus on smarter, safer, and more innovative solutions, this event will bring together international thought leaders who are at the forefront of mobility advancements.”

Some of the highly regarded speakers appearing at the event include Andres de Leon, CEO, Hyperloop TT; Mooaz Hedahed, Director Strategy and Development, TRUXX Transportation Technology; Dr. Muhammad A. Mustafa, Regional Director, Mobility and Planning, Egis Middle East and South Asia; and Rami Karout, Senior Adviser, Middle East and North Africa, IRU.

Governments in the Middle East are increasingly adopting autonomous and electric vehicles to achieve their sustainability goals, and the Dubai Government has set a target to make 25 per cent of the total transportation in the city autonomous by 2030 as part of the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy. Additionally, investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure are on the rise region-wide, aligning with global trends towards greener transportation solutions.

Key sessions on the opening day of TMF include a panel discussion on ‘Pioneering the future of mobility: integrating innovation and sustainability in global transportation’ which will explore the latest advancements in autonomous and electric vehicles. Featuring Jonathan Spear, Transport Policy and Strategy Advisor, AtkinsRéalis; Samantha Rowles, Operations Director, Serco, among other industry experts, the session will also explore the role of smart city infrastructure in enhancing mobility.

Later on that day, a presentation titled: ‘Revolutionising Rail: Innovations for a Sustainable Future’ will be led by Martin Ausserdorfer, CEO Railtraction Company. The session will delve into the cutting-edge advancements that enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger experiences and will also highlight the critical role of rail transport in reducing carbon emissions.

On day two of TMF, Akin Adamson, Director Middle East, Ricardo Group will host a presentation on ‘Holistic integration of electric vehicles into urban transport systems’, examining the development of comprehensive charging infrastructure and the role of urban planning in accommodating electric vehicles.

Adamson commented: “During the session, I will provide insights from around the world and suggest how these can be applied to cities in the UAE. We will explore the intersection of topics such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and human factors, and Logimotion is the ideal event for these discussions as it combines various interdisciplinary subjects and expertise.”

The final day of TMF will also address traffic management and congestion solutions during a series of industry presentations and panel discussions. Topics on the agenda include ‘Investing in smart traffic solutions for reducing urban congestion’ and ‘Analysing transformative mobility solutions for urban transportation.’ In addition, a case study presented by Aurelie Dos Santos, Smart City Lead, Egis Middle East and South Asia, will provide an overview of innovative solutions to ease urban congestion.

Logimotion is a pioneering new event for the international logistics industry and coincides with Automechanika Dubai. The event comprises eight product areas: Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Digital Solutions, Freight and Cargo, Outsourcing Services, Transportation and Mobility, Compliance and Infrastructure, and Consulting Services.

The Government Partner for TMF is the Cyber Security Council, the Platinum Sponsor of the conference is 7X and HyperloopTT is the Future Mobility Partner. Logimotion will be held at Zaábeel Hall 6.

