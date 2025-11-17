Kuwait City, Kuwait – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, successfully hosted its flagship channel partner event, The Forum 2025, in Kuwait – an evening dedicated to celebrating partnerships, showcasing innovation, and unlocking the country’s digital potential.

Bringing together leading vendors, partners, and industry stakeholders from across Kuwait’s ICT ecosystem, the event served as a platform to reaffirm Redington’s commitment to enabling growth through its Unlock Next vision, helping partners embrace cloud, software, and AI-driven transformation.



In his keynote address, Jeetendra Berry, President, GCC and Levant, Redington Group, spoke about Redington’s strategic evolution from a technology distributor to an orchestrator of opportunities, empowering partners to accelerate innovation and stay ahead of customer needs.

“Kuwait is entering a pivotal phase in its digital evolution, and Redington is privileged to stand alongside the nation’s partners in shaping that future,” said Jeetendra Berry, President, GCC and Levant, Redington Group.



“Our journey has always been about anticipating what’s next – transforming from distribution to orchestration, from products to platforms, and from enablement to true transformation. We’ve built the agility and ecosystem depth to stay ahead of every market curve, and that’s what allows us to empower partners in Kuwait to scale with confidence, drive sustainable innovation, and unlock the country’s full digital potential.”

The event also spotlighted Redington’s growing emphasis on software-led transformation, showcasing how the company is enabling partners to capture new opportunities across cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications, driving smarter, faster, and more scalable growth in Kuwait’s evolving digital landscape.

The evening culminated with the Ecosystem Partner Awards 2025, honoring channel organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, collaboration, and innovation across business categories.

The winners included the following companies -

Cloud Partner of the Year 2025 – CPT Computer Accessories Company Infrastructure Partner of the Year 2025 – Hadaf Al-Khaleejia Trad. & Cont. Est Security Partner of the Year 2025 – Future Technology Systems Company Computing Partner of the Year 2025 – Eureka Trading Company WLL Unified Solutions Partner of the Year 2025 – Burhan Technology Computer Co. WLL Consumables Partner of the Year 2025 – Al Maha Stationery & Office Supplies Emerging Partner of the Year 2025 – Middle East Telecommunications Company WLL Highest Growth Partner 2025 – Kuwaiti Digital Computer Company Retailer of the Year 2025 – Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons Co Consistency & Excellence Award 2025 – KuwaitNet Gen Trad & Cont Co WLL Partner of the Year 2025 – Xcite General Trading Co. S.P.C

Through The Forum Kuwait 2025, Redington reaffirmed its mission to create connected, intelligent, and resilient ecosystems, enabling partners to Unlock Next for Kuwait’s digital future.

About Redington

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next”, Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact—helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what’s next in technology.

