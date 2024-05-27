Serial entrepreneur Eng. Mohammed Al Qurashi lauds entrepreneurial ecosystem for its community efforts to bolster innovation in Saudi

Now in its third edition, Red Sea Food Tech Connect (RSFTC) is hosted by Sunbolah Program, a full entrepreneurial ecosystem that focus on Agriculture and Food, owned by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) and sponsored by Jahez. Participants include Jahez, Nadec, Calo, SALIC, and the NOUG (a PIF company).

Headlining the event is a fireside chat with HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures. The moderated discussion, “Venture Capital View”, will look at Prince Khaled’s investments across several different technology segments, and his first-mover approach in backing food technology and alternative proteins, and his current interest in growth stage financing. Guests are encouraged to submit questions for Prince Khaled on the event postings across social channels.

This year’s event will take place at The Garage in Riyadh, and looks to bring together decision-makers, innovators, investors, and regulators from across the food technology landscape in Saudi Arabia and further afield.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Mohammed Al Qurashi, the event has hosted several renowned Saudi entrepreneurs and investors at its previous editions, and has addressed topics including F&B aggregation, food security and innovation, and funding for the innovation landscape.

“The third edition of Red Sea Food Tech Connect ‘Meet The Big’ is shaping up to be the strongest yet, with the full sector unifying under the aim of bolstering innovation in the Kingdom. The support of Sunbolah program has been crucial in bringing this year’s event to life,” said Eng. Al Qurashi, remarking on the strong interest from the entrepreneurial and investment communities.

Register for Red Sea Food Tech Connect: https://redseafoodtech.com/registration/