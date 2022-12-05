Sharjah: As we build up for the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer, Relay for Life, people in Sharjah and around the globe are excitedly getting ready to participate in this multi-disciplinary and interactive event.

The theme for this year’s fundraising relay event is “Ready, Set, Live” and supports the ethos of FOCP by focusing on bringing life, positivity and support to cancer patients by empowering them and creating an influential community around them and their families.

This unique 24-hour relay organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society was started in 1985 in the USA and first held in Sharjah in 2017. This year will be the third event in the region and is set to be a memorable occasion and will change the lives of cancer patients, survivors and their families.

The inspirational theme plays on the concept of an athlete running a race and the relay of physical activity, through walking, running, etc. That said people who want to be involved are not restricted to just physical activities as this year has introduced all sorts of mediums to get involved. From music, poetry and performance to crafting, chess and meditating, just to name a few.

This year there are a myriad of ways to support the initiative as well as giving direct financial support, each and every registration will directly help change the lives of cancer patients, survivors, as well as caregivers as 100% of proceeds go towards them. Registering and pledging support has been made easy through the website at https://relayforlife.evsreg.com/.

Donations are open all year round and not just on the day of the event and 100% of donations go directly to fighting cancer through supporting breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, both children and adults and giving access to lifesaving screenings, through donating on FOCP’s website https://www.focp.ae/donate/.

