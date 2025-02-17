HH Sheikh Saud:

Ras Al Khaimah is reaffirming its commitment to nurturing scientific advancement and contributing to the global conversation on advanced materials'

'Science must be the bedrock upon which we in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE and around the world build a sustainable and prosperous future'



Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered an opening keynote address on the first day of the three-day International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), where he talked of science holding the key to building a more sustainable world, by revolutionizing industries through innovation, and of how Ras Al Khaimah is committed to scientific advancement.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “Through the annual hosting of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials, Ras Al Khaimah is reaffirming its commitment to nurturing scientific advancement and contributing to the global conversation on advanced materials.

“By developing a culture of scientific enquiry and investing in the development of advanced materials, we are laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow, not just for Ras Al Khaimah, but for the entire world. Major breakthroughs in advanced materials research have the potential to revolutionize energy production, transportation and manufacturing.”

Science is the systematic and purposeful pursuit of knowledge, the lens through which we examine the universe, HH Sheikh Saud added during his address at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort.

“Science must be the bedrock upon which we in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE and around the world build a sustainable and prosperous future, with our younger generations playing an active role in furthering our pursuit of knowledge,” HH Sheikh Saud concluded.

IWAM, in its 16th year in Ras Al Khaimah, is bringing together more than 200 attendees, including scientists, such as Nobel Laureate Prof. Andre Geim, of the University of Manchester, along with students and speakers from around the world, for three days of lectures, discussions and poster sessions on how advanced materials are helping to shape the future.



The forum is attended by scientists from some of the most prestigious educational institutions on the planet, such as the universities of Cambridge and Oxford in the UK, the University of California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US and the University of New South Wales in Australia.

This year’s event received almost 400 submissions to be considered to present at the workshop, where scientists and students from more than 20 countries are taking part, including almost 100 from the UAE, 51 from India, 11 from the USA and nine from Algeria. Twenty-one invited speakers and five students will deliver talks on stage over the course of the three days.

IWAM is also partnering with Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Knowledge and the University of Bolton Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah to present the Ras Al Khaimah Innovation and Sustainability Challenge (RISC) 2025, which will see students from all levels of schools and universities in the Emirate, as well as industry professionals, participate in up to seven competitions to develop innovative solutions to real-life challenges, with cash prizes awarded.

A scientific session for high-school students organized in partnership with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research will also take place on the third day of IWAM, while advanced materials scientists will make visits to Ras Al Khaimah-based companies to highlight how advanced materials can be utilized to improve production processes and productivity. One IWAM session will also spotlight the opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah companies to work with the Sheikh Saqr Laboratory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, in India. The laboratory is named after the late Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

For the first time, IWAM will include a session involving three UAE speakers, under the theme of ‘Materials for Sustainable Development in the UAE’, with the speakers attending from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, United Arab Emirates University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Advanced materials include metals, ceramics and polymers that are either new or enhanced beyond their original state; they can be found in mobile phones, other electronics, composites and coatings, energy systems, membranes and sensors, among others. These materials have the potential to revolutionize many industries, such as aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare, in addition to helping lower carbon footprints and energy demand.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.



