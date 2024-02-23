Ras Al Khaimah:- Today marked the conclusion of the "Ras Al Khaimah Innovation Week 2024" organized by the Permanent Committee for Events in Ras Al Khaimah at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Convention Center as part of the UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2024". The event saw participation from over 70 entities from federal and local government sectors, private companies, educational, and healthcare institutions.

The event epitomized the UAE's commitment to innovation as a catalyst for advancement, development, and prosperity. It shed light on Ras Al Khaimah's notable achievements, projects, and innovative initiatives aimed at embedding innovation as a fundamental approach, a governmental ethos, and a societal mindset. This was achieved by raising individuals' awareness of the significance of innovation, its influence on their future, and engaging them in shaping the future landscape.

Mohammed Musa, Chairman of the Permanent Events Committee in Ras Al Khaimah and head of the local organizing committee for Innovation Week, stated, "The event reflects the support and guidance of the wise leadership, fostering the involvement of governmental and private entities, as well as community members, to leverage their innovations in shaping the UAE's promising future. We designed a comprehensive program, featuring over 80 innovative projects, and conducted more than 27 specialized workshops and lectures on innovation."

Musa commended the large public turnout across the diverse activities and events during the event, emphasizing the significance of innovation in community life.

On the final day of the "Ras Al Khaimah Innovation Week 2024" sponsors, partners, media representatives, and committees that contributed to the success of the event were honored.

The UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2024" is a significant national event that highlights the contributions of governmental bodies, private enterprises, and individuals in fostering an innovation culture nationwide. This event ranks among the foremost innovation gatherings regionally and globally, actively promoting collaboration and communication across diverse sectors and communities.

