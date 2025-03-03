Sharjah, Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to launch the 42nd edition of “Ramadan Nights” exhibition 2025 next Thursday, March 06, and will continue until March 30.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition is one of Sharjah’s premier commercial and cultural events, featuring over 200 leading retailers and nearly 500 global and local brands.

As part of the 35th edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival”, the Ramadan Nights exhibition offers visitors an ideal platform to embrace the spiritual essence of the holy month while enjoying a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere.

It also features special promotions and major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide variety of products. Shoppers can also look forward to exciting surprises, exclusive deals, and the opportunity to enter raffles and win valuable prizes.

Spanning over 16,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors. Its agenda includes an exciting array of entertainment shows, culinary experiences, and cultural activities tailored for all family members.

Among its key highlights is the dedicated “Iftar Corner” which offers a selection of exquisite local, Arab, and international cuisines. Additionally, children can enjoy a festive atmosphere at the Kids’ Corner, which boasts a variety of recreational activities and fun games designed especially for younger visitors.

Attendees can also indulge in some of the exhibition’s cultural and traditional activities hosted by the Heritage Village, celebrating the Emirati and Islamic heritage during the holy month.

The event will feature folk art performances, cultural competitions, and diverse heritage programmes. It will also showcase a selection of traditional products and exhibits curated by productive families and homegrown entrepreneurs, including handmade crafts, traditional garments, incense, beverages, and authentic Ramadan delicacies.

In his remarks, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Each year, we strive to elevate the Ramadan Nights exhibition by curating exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences that enhance the festive spirit of the holy month.”

He noted that this year’s edition features an expanded lineup of cultural and entertainment activities, complemented by compelling marketing promotions, all aimed at enriching visitor engagement.

“Our goal is to provide an immersive space where families can enjoy memorable Ramadan nights, while taking advantage of exclusive shopping deals and major discounts offered by exhibitors,” he added.

The Ramadan Nights 2025 exhibition will open its doors to visitors from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am throughout the holy month. It will showcase an extensive selection of products and essentials, catering to visitors' needs for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.